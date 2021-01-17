The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jan. 5-11:
Derrek Scott Alas, 30, Tyler, public intoxication;
Jerrick Ardell Brooks, 20, Jacksonville, speeding, operating a vehicle without license plates, violate promise to appear;
April Linn Byrom, 48, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member (Smith County);
Michael David Carter, Jr.; 26, Jacksonville, vading arrest or detention;
Michael Chavira, 18, Jacksonville, aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon;
Armando DeLeon, 17, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Randy Lee Duffield, Jr., 39, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a building – MTR;
Felix Antonio Ellis, 36, Jacksonville; manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence;
Martin Escareno, 19, Jacksonville; speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear, no driver’s license;
Dwight Williams Eubanks, 27, Troup; evading arrest or detention;
Lazaro Dion Gomez, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, health and safety violation Class C, expired operators license (JPD), displaying fictitious license plate (JPD), violate promise to appear;
Jennifer Dawn Gross, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, traffic offense Class C – possession of drug paraphernalia;
Laqucia Shaney Harper, 31, Jacksonville, no driver’s license (JPD warrant), violate promise to appear (JPD warrant), ran red light;
Anthony Ray Henderson, 35, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family or household member, criminal mischief;
Shawn Ray Jones, 36, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
Cheryl Renee Langston, 44, Maydelle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Lorena Laurean, 35, Rusk, driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more, driving while intoxicated 3rd (Smith County);
Michael Paul Lavender, 34, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance;
Tommy Ray Magness, 51, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate (JPD), two counts of violating promise to appear (JPD), two counts of expired operator’s license (JPD);
William Gregory Martinez, 36, Rusk, aggravated assault date/family/house with a weapon;
Thurma Earl Massey, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more;
Cody Melton, 33, Abilene, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
Mathew Waine Nock, 33, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Ashley Nicole Oman, 31, Tyler, harassment, parole violation;
Anthonoy Randall-Jacob, 24, Houston, possession of marijuana;
Osiel Reyes, 19, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, failure to ID;
Jason Wayne Roberts, 37, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle;
Iran Santos-Cantera, 32, Alto, reckless damage;
Christopher Scott, 53, Tyler, DWI 3rd or more;
Tiffany Shunta Spillman, 31, Trinity, two counts of harassment by person in correctional or detention facility;
David Bria Tant, 34, Rusk, theft of service valued at or more than $750 by less than or equal to $2,500;
Joshua Ray Tyer, 33, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
James Austin Vaughn, 43, Rusk, court commitment;
Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 33, Jacksonville, DWI 3rd or more.
