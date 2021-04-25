The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 13-19:
Jordon Alexander Aguilar, 20, Rusk, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug;
Mason Allen, 24, Pollok, speeding 11-15 over posted limit (Wells warrant);
Antionne Terrill Baines, 43, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Lary Blackmon, 27, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Marquaylon Dwayne Boyd, 36, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug;
Brandy Brown, 47, Livingston, possession of a controlled substance;
Raul Campos-Flores, 46, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jordan Melissa Conley, 32, Alto, burglary of habitation (Smith County), possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), traffic offense Class C – FTA, health and safety violation-possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia;
Treyvon Kechad Conwell, 21, Jacksonville, indecency with a child sexual contact;
Juan Mendoza Esparza, 50, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;
Lavante Laray Franklin, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, Rusk, driving while license invalid, expired registration;
Toby Clinton Goff, 23, Rusk, public intoxication, disregard stop sign (Rusk PD);
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Joshua Aaron Hampton, 24, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;
Stuart Mathew Hendricks, 41, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;
Amanda Jewel Hennigan, 21, Rusk, burglary of building;
Mark David Johnston, 53, Haltom City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
John Dewayne Marshall, 60, Jacksonville, no motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD warrant), displaying expired license plate (JPD warrant), FTA (JPD warrant);
Christian Muniz, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 25, Ben Wheeler, failure to ID, pubic intoxication;
Walter James Pedersen, 23, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance (Angelina County);
Russell Aaron Robertson, 34, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Toni Luan Sager, 55, Alto, MTR-theft of property;
Jacob Michael Solly, 23, Pollok, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Bryan Andrew Walding, 18, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Robert L Whitaker, Jr., 34, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container; possession of marijuana;
Jess D Ybarra, 62, Jacksonville, indecency with a child.
