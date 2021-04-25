Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

April 13-19:

Jordon Alexander Aguilar, 20, Rusk, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug;

Mason Allen, 24, Pollok, speeding 11-15 over posted limit (Wells warrant);

Antionne Terrill Baines, 43, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Lary Blackmon, 27, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Marquaylon Dwayne Boyd, 36, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug;

Brandy Brown, 47, Livingston, possession of a controlled substance;

Raul Campos-Flores, 46, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jordan Melissa Conley, 32, Alto, burglary of habitation (Smith County), possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), traffic offense Class C – FTA, health and safety violation-possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia;

Treyvon Kechad Conwell, 21, Jacksonville, indecency with a child sexual contact;

Juan Mendoza Esparza, 50, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;

Lavante Laray Franklin, 29, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, Rusk, driving while license invalid, expired registration;

Toby Clinton Goff, 23, Rusk, public intoxication, disregard stop sign (Rusk PD);

Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Joshua Aaron Hampton, 24, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Stuart Mathew Hendricks, 41, Jacksonville, terroristic threat of family/household;

Amanda Jewel Hennigan, 21, Rusk, burglary of building;

Mark David Johnston, 53, Haltom City, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;

John Dewayne Marshall, 60, Jacksonville, no motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD warrant), displaying expired license plate (JPD warrant), FTA (JPD warrant);

Christian Muniz, 22, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 25, Ben Wheeler, failure to ID, pubic intoxication;

Walter James Pedersen, 23, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance (Angelina County);

Russell Aaron Robertson, 34, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Toni Luan Sager, 55, Alto, MTR-theft of property;

Jacob Michael Solly, 23, Pollok, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Bryan Andrew Walding, 18 Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; criminal trespass;

Robert L Whitaker, Jr., 34, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container; possession of marijuana;

Jess D Ybarra, 62, Jacksonville, indecency with a child.

