The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
June 8-14:
Andrea Michele Banks, 47, Rusk, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Mark Burch, 48, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
Kevin Wayne Cannady, 34, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence;
Hayden Parker Dewbre, 24, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 30, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, assault on family or household member, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest or transport, possession of marijuana;
John Patrick English, 48, Alto, resising arrest, search or transport;
Carlson Brody Finch, 29, Jacksonville, MTA-prohibited substance in correctional facility;
Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member;
Francisco Javier Guerrero, 29, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Curtis Randall Hilton, 56, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Britney Markala Horton, 29, Tyler, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), failure to maintain financial responsibility (Smith County), violate promise to appear (Smith County);
Brian Keith Irby, 27, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD warrant), violate promise to appear (JPD warrant);
Michael Edangelio Johnson, 33, Jacksonville, probation violation;
Gavin Alexander Johnston, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Blake Cameron Jones, 21, Jacksonville, two counts of evading arrest or detention, FTA-possession of a controlled substance (Nacogdoches PD warrant);
Meagan Leeann Jones, 33, Alto, speeding – 10% over posted limit, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear;
Adrian Bernard Lacy, 37, Jacksonville, court commitment;
Micheal Robert Lydy, 27, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate, no drivers license, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Tommy Ray Magness, 52, sexual assault, continuing violence against the4 family;
Ronald Aaron Malone, 53, Rusk, parole violation DWI-3rd or more;
Ever Martinez-Olguin, 27, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Kjyreaone Tyroyce Mayfield, 22, Bullard, criminal trespass;
Robert Mays, 47, Frankston, possession of a controlled substance;
Angelica Lilia Mentado, 24, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Kristanna Millls, 25, Jacksonville, DWI (Smith County), failure to drive in a single lane (Smith County);
Kyle Scott Moore, 57, Rusk, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Gustavo Moreira, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Kevin Ray Morris Sr., 56, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;
Alicia Dianne Mallord Neal, 37, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear, forgery of financial instrument;
Samantha Odom, 30, Conroe, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a dangerous drug (Montgomery County);
Christian Walter Rowe, 26, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Kayla Marie Rowe, 29, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Natalie Soultanov, 39, Troup, criminal trespass;
Shakira Lashanda Stewart, 38, Palestine, MTR-forgery of a financial instrument (Rockwall)
Brandon Scott Taylor, 45, Alto, deadly conduct;
Robert Lee Thompson, 55, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Max White, 34, College Station, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more, theft of service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.