Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

June 8-14:

Andrea Michele Banks, 47, Rusk, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Mark Burch, 48, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

Kevin Wayne Cannady, 34, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, tampering or fabricating physical evidence;

Hayden Parker Dewbre, 24, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 30, Rusk, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, assault on family or household member, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, unlawful restraint, resisting arrest or transport, possession of marijuana;

John Patrick English, 48, Alto, resising arrest, search or transport;

Carlson Brody Finch, 29, Jacksonville, MTA-prohibited substance in correctional facility;

Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member;

Francisco Javier Guerrero, 29, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Curtis Randall Hilton, 56, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Britney Markala Horton, 29, Tyler, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), failure to maintain financial responsibility (Smith County), violate promise to appear (Smith County);

Brian Keith Irby, 27, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD warrant), violate promise to appear (JPD warrant);

Michael Edangelio Johnson, 33, Jacksonville, probation violation;

Gavin Alexander Johnston, 23, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Blake Cameron Jones, 21, Jacksonville, two counts of evading arrest or detention, FTA-possession of a controlled substance (Nacogdoches PD warrant);

Meagan Leeann Jones, 33, Alto, speeding – 10% over posted limit, driving while license invalid, violate promise to appear;

Adrian Bernard Lacy, 37, Jacksonville, court commitment;

Micheal Robert Lydy, 27, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate, no drivers license, no motor vehicle liability insurance;

Tommy Ray Magness, 52, sexual assault, continuing violence against the4 family;

Ronald Aaron Malone, 53, Rusk, parole violation DWI-3rd or more;

Ever Martinez-Olguin, 27, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Kjyreaone Tyroyce Mayfield, 22, Bullard, criminal trespass;

Robert Mays, 47, Frankston, possession of a controlled substance;

Angelica Lilia Mentado, 24, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Kristanna Millls, 25, Jacksonville, DWI (Smith County), failure to drive in a single lane (Smith County);

Kyle Scott Moore, 57, Rusk, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Gustavo Moreira, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Kevin Ray Morris Sr., 56, Jacksonville, sex abuse of a child continuous;

Alicia Dianne Mallord Neal, 37, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear, forgery of financial instrument;

Samantha Odom, 30, Conroe, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a dangerous drug (Montgomery County);

Christian Walter Rowe, 26, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Kayla Marie Rowe, 29, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Natalie Soultanov, 39, Troup, criminal trespass;

Shakira Lashanda Stewart, 38, Palestine, MTR-forgery of a financial instrument (Rockwall)

Brandon Scott Taylor, 45, Alto, deadly conduct;

Robert Lee Thompson, 55, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Max White, 34, College Station, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more, theft of service.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you