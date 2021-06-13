Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

June 1-7:

Cedric Demond Atkins, 39, Rusk, DWI 2nd open container;

Rojelio Barboza, 38, Jacksonville, indecency with a child sexual contact, ROS sex abuse of a child continuous;

Joshua William Bowman, 26, New Summerfield, assault causing bodily injury;

Bobby Clifton Brooks, 74, Jacksonville, terroristic threat;

Justin Jamere Brown, 28, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, interfering with emergency request for assistance;

Terrance Marshawn Carter, 29, Cushing, possession of marijuana;

Shawn Clark, 39, The Colony, criminal nonsupport;

Kathy Jean Ebanez, 37, Jacksonville, MTA-assault on family or household member, attempt to take weapon from an officer, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Richard Carroll Free, 52, Rusk, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, criminal trespass;

jarrell Dwayne Fuller, 31, Tyler, theft of property;

Noe Galan, 54, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more

Vickie Lynn Gesford, 60, Rusk, three counts of driving while license invalid, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, open container, displaying expired license plates;

Jorge Guevara, 31, Spring, driving while intoxicated;

Candace Michelle Park Hicks, 39, Jacksonville, assault of family or household member (court commitment);

Mario Johnson, 37, Fort Worth, no locals, Detroit PD;

Lindsay Koole, 41, Douglas, driving while intoxicated;

Yushyria Shameyia Luqman, 18, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Madison Martin, 33, Chandler, possession of a controlled substance;

Ronald Gene Montgomery, 67, Gilmer, aggravated sexual assault of a child (CCSO warrant);

Kaitlyn Marie Nolen, 17, Bullard, possession of marijuana;

Yashica Maria Perkins, 41, Jacksonville, MTR-possession of marijuana;

Kevin Shane Powell, 33, Jacksonville, parole warrant (unlawful possession of a firearm by felon), release of surety – burglary of habitation, release of surety – criminal trespass;

Rodney J. Rayborn, 51, Rusk, expired operators license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Aaron Charles Richardson, 40, Jacksonville unlawful carrying of a weapon;

Steven Tyrone Ross, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;

Jesse Raymond Rowley, 55, Nome, two counts of injury to a child or elderly person, interfering with emergency request for assistance;

Keith Leshawn Session Jr., 20, Rusk, FTA-burglary of a habitation (CCSO warrant);

Jerry Glenn Steptoe Jr., 26, Wells, parole warrant (evading arrest or detention with a vehicle);

Daniel Nathan Trapp, 30, Alto, driving while intoxicated;

Christopher Ron Turner, 46, Tyler, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication;

Willie Washington, 50, Houston, sexual abuse of a child continuous;

Fredrick Demond Whitaker, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;

Amber Diane Wright, 40, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member.

