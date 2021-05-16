The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 4-10:
Lazaro Calvillo, 23, Jacksonville, public intoxication – warrant, failure to appear – warrant; Justin Lewis Chancellor Dafft, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Kristina Jnae Davis, 31, Houston, possession of a controlled substance;
Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, intoxication assault with vehicle;
Krystopher Michael Free, 22, Rusk, assault/family violence bodily injury;
Angeles Shurel Garcia-Baeza, 27, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Tera Jo Grimes, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Anthony Dewayne Hughes, 23, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Lorie Lanelle Lively, 56, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant), assault causing bodily injury to family member (CCSO warrant);
Jesus Vazquez Manzano, 65, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Azell McCuin, 70, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Isaias Sandoval Mena, 19, Jacksonville, court commitment;
Craig Edward Miller, 30, Jacksonville, public intoxication, FTA-no drivers license, two counts of no drivers licens, failure to maintain financial responsibility no drivers license;
Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
William Edward Page III, 52, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;
Diana Nicole Strom, 30, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Jesse Todd Tolleson, 36, Point, parole violation;
Tabitha Mae Torres, 41, Timpson, FTA -criminal mischief, aggravated sexual assault of a child (Shelby Co.), abandon or endanger a child (Shelby Co);
Lindsey Ann Walding, 35, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Dillon Ray Williams, 25, Lufkin, defective equipment, no liability insurance, violate promise to appear, possession of a controlled substance (Jasper Co), possession of marijuana (Jasper Co.);
Phillip Warren Wilson, 64, Bullard, parole violation possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.