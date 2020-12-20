The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Dec. 8-14:
Raul Alvarez, 29, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
April Michelle Baker, 32, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Tristen Jajuan Bell, 31, Jacksonville, assault impeding breathing or circulation (Smith Co);
Derek James Burns, 22, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transportation; unlawful carrying of weapon; driving while intoxicated;
Anthony Antwon Colquitt, 29, Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Brandy Dosser, 19, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Robert Duane Dye, 31, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;
Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 28, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Marco Antonio Escareno, 26, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Nicolai Ray Harcrow, 31, Houston, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of weapon, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
John Waylon Hays, 37, Jacksonville, two charges of continuous sexual assault of young child;
Joshua Mikhael Jennings, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated – 2nd;
Jeremy Joe Kennedy, 40, Leesville, bail jumping and failure to appear-felony, unauthorized use of vehicle, traffic offense Class C-speeding, traffic offense Class C-open container;
Lonnie Lofton, 39, Jacksonville, bail jumping and failure to appear, assault on family/household member with previous conviction;
Angela Martinez, 38, Jacksonville, assault of public servant;
Dylan Kyle McClelland, 20, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct;
Jorge Luis Perales-Duran Jr, 37, Jacksonville, sex abuse of child-continuous;
Gregoria Ramirez, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Holly Rawls, 41, Rusk, public intoxication;
Aaron Russell Robertson, 34, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug parphernalia;
Maximino Sanchez, 50, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention;
Jiakee Daquan Smith, 19, Longview, possession of marijuana;
David Brian Tant, 34, Gallatin, assault causes bodily injury to family member, theft of property valued at more than $750 but less the $2,500;
Colton Patrick Williams, 32, Jacksonville, public intoxication
Quinton Ashford Womack, 30, driving while intoxicated;
Aaron John Woods, 25, Rusk, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, evading arrest or detention with previous conviction, theft of property valued at more than $750 but less that $2,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.