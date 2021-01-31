The Jacksonville Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jan. 19-25:
Jamelia Adams, 22, Grand Prarie, criminal trespass (Dallas County);
April Michelle Baker, 32, Jacksonville, Release of surety-possession of a controlled substance;
Cornelius Bean, 49, Alto, dog at large (Wells), dog at large 2nd offense (Wells);
Justin Richard Berryhill, 37, Rusk, possession of marijuana (CCSO Warrant FTA);
Jordan Kyle Bradshaw, 18, Rusk, burglary of building, criminal mischief;
Glenderick Trevelyan Canady, 33, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Ft Worth PD Warrant)
Triston Cooper, 22, Grand Prarie, unlawful carrying of weapon (McLennan County);
Kay Davis, Tyler, driving while intoxicated/open container, possession of marijuana; harassment (Tyler PD);
Stephen Earl Denby, 39, Price, FTA - driving while intoxicated, MTR - driving while intoxicated;
Jon Paul Denman, 50, Palestine, assault on public servant (Anderson County), assault causing bodily injury (Anderson County);
Robby Lynn Foreman, 56, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Stevie Nicole Gesford, 30, Rusk, Theft of property valued at equal or greater than $100 but less than or equal to $750;
Ana Guerrero, 20, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Dillon Edward Hankins, 26, Bullard, theft of property valued at equal or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Christopher Hawthorne, 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, parole warrant;
Cody Wayne Jones, 31, Jacksonville, failure to maintain financial responsibility, EQU: defective head lamps; traffic offense Class C-FTMFR;
Asley Wilkinson Kinart, 29, Rusk, public intoxication;
Jeremy Dustin Langston, 34, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Daniel Molina Mandujano, 43, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Yaneth Martinez-Aguilar, 25, New Summerfield, accident involving damage to vehicle;
Melvin McCuin, 44, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Abdon Sanchez Mendez, 32, Jacksonville, escape while arrested/confined – felony;
Traci Diane Miles, 52, Jacksoville, hinder secured creditors, failure to appear – hinder secured creditors;
Dracey Ladell Morgan, 45, Alto, criminal trespass, expired inspection sticker (Wells), two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility (Wells), three counts of expired driver’s license (Wells), two counts - license plate light (Wells), ran stop sign (Wells), liability insurance proof 2nd offense (Wells), no operator’s license (Wells), three counts of unrestrained child (Wells);
Brandon Myers, 22, Alto, assault on family/household member impeding breath, two counts of resisting arrest, search or transport;
John Thomas Oliver IV, 39, Rusk, bail jumping and failure to appear – felony, possession of a controlled substance;
Alejandra Rangel, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Marcus Rowan, 32, Starkville, violate court order;
Jose DeJesus Soto, 39, Alto, driving while intoxicated 2nd;
Briannna Thompson, 19, New Summerfield, resisting arrest, search or transport, criminal trespass;
Edward Moses Vazquez, 28, Jacksonville, ROS driving while intoxicated 3rd or more (CCSO); driving while intoxicated 3rd or more IAT; possession of a controlled substance; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Caimbrain Walker, 27, Kilgore, assault on family or household member with previous conviction.
