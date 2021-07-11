Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

June 29-July 5:

Quincey Allen, 36, Rusk, public intoxication;

Julie Diane Baker, 51, Flint, driving while intoxicated;

Renita June Bell, 32, Lufkin, felon in possession of a firearm;

Jarron Tyrell Callier, 27, Palestine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana (Rusk Co warrant);

Roger Alan Clark II, 42, Alto, possession of marijuana;

Jose Ceferino Duron-Fletcher, 33, Mt. Pleasant, possession of marijuana;

Hayden Lynn Foreman, 24, Jacksonville, MTA-possession of a controlled substance, bench warrant-possession of a controlled substance;

Tommy Wade Franklin, 68, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second;

Jose Gaytan, 17, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Timothy Lee Germany, 37, Alto, possession of a controlled substance; abandoning or endangering a child; resisting arrest, search or transport; violation of protective order (CCSO);

Trisha Rae Germany, 35, Rusk, abandoning or endangering a child; evading arrest or detention; resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties;

John Rusty Graham, 43, Rusk, theft of property;

Antonio Michael Guillen, 41, Tyler, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, bail jumping and failure to appear, FTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Donald Ray Harris, Jr., 25, Crockett, possession of marijuana;

Erick Herrera, 26, Rusk, escape from custody, driving while intoxicated;

Ja Kobie Hodge, 22, Garrison, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

Anthony DeWayne Hughes, 24, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Codie Raye Johnson, 36, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication;

Aaron Xanth Langford, 27, Silsbee, FTA-possession of a controlled substance, parole hold;

Garrett Cole Lawson, 24, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Jeremy Jerrod Mumphrey, 25, Jacksonville, open container;

Travis Raymond Rhodes, 58, Quinlan, driving while intoxicated-second;

Mitchell Dewaine Roberts, 36, parole warrant;

Phillip Sebastian, 42, Bullard, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;

Hailey Stephens, 19, Mabank, possession of marijuana;

Michael Steven Tilley, 40, Jacksonvile, operating a motor vehicle without a license plate, operating motorcycle without endorsement;

Devante Zashawn Turner, 22, Baytown, evading arrest or detention (Smith Co.), resisting arrest, search or transport (Smith Co.), reckless driving (Smith Co.);

Tradaimeion Wheeler, 24, Jacksonville, MTR-possession of marijuana.

