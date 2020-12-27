The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Charice Leigh Anderson, 31, Jacksonville, two counts of no drivers license (JPD warrant), two counts of violating promise to appear (JPD warrant), speeding (JPD warrant);
Jessica Brionna Baker, 29, Rusk, burglary of a building;
Anthony Tyrone Bradley, 42, Rusk, burglary of a building;
Calsor Deandre Brown, 22, Tyler, continuous violence against the family (Smith Co);
Rebecca Lynnette Burns, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Bobbi Mae Casper, 48, Rusk, manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence;
Bobby Joe Cook, 23, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member, possession of marijuana;
Cody Wayne Davlin, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle (MTA), release of surety-hindering secured creditors, possession of dangerous drug (Smith Co);
Cory Duecker, 18, Bullard, theft of property valued at or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Mark Anthony Uribe Duran, 30, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member, release of surety-driving while intoxicated, parole;
Justin Kyle Ebanez, 30, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
Danny Ray Gilbert, 61, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Aaron Albert Hale, 28, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Omarion Deshun Hamlett, 18, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
Krishad Oloya Harris, 26, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, speeding (15-20 MPH over), no driver’s license, violate promise to appear;
Juan Luis Hernandez-Ramirez, 25, Jacksonville, public intoxication, speeding 81/60, open container of alcohol in vehicle, no driver’s license;
Quinton Letroy High, 47, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Brandon James Lovelady, 36, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation (JPD warrant);
Angelica Maria Martinez, 32, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Percy Joe McNeil, 54, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated; driving while intoxicate FTA, terroristic threat of family/household;
Amadjuan Tyanthony Menefee, 19, Jacksonville, burglary of a building;
McKenzie Nicole Morton, 24, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jason Glenn Neal, 25, Palestine, R.O.S. manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, assault causing bodily injury (CCSO warrant), possession of a controlled substance (Smith County);
Jose Linderman Rubio-Estrada, 32, Jacksonville, FTA driving while intoxicated;
Jeremi Anton Sanders, 35, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possessino of drug paraphernalia;
Jose Alfredo Servin, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property valued at or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Tabatha Spurgeon, 37, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Jennifer Alyssa Spurger, 32, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of abandonment endangering of a child with intent to return;
Justin Daniel Stout, 21, Bullard, teft of property valued at or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Kevin Watkins, 23, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member.
