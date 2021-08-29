The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Cheryl Brooks, 34, Wills Point, criminal trespass;
Justin Brooks, 34, Wills Point, criminal trespass;
Shelly Carl, 33, Rusk, abandonment or endangerment of a child (Midland Co.);
Jose Garcia Castillo, 25, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, no drivers license;
Kattlon Damara Crockett, 37, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Susanna Davis, 51, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Luciano Gonzalez, 27, Austin, assault of a public servant;
Anthony Ray Henderson, 37, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Darrell Lynell Horace, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Houston Co.);
Dalton Lemley, 23, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Cody Duncan McCraw, 37, Bullard, probation violation – possession of a controlled substance;
Colton Metcalf, 17, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Heather Lynne Metzig, 39, Jacksonville, theft of property, criminal trespass;
Cameron Bradley Miller, 29, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of a controlled substance; MTA-possession of a controlled substance;
Jason Lynn Miller, 40, Alto, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Kenneth Lance Parkin, 56, Victoria, driving while intoxicated-third or more, possession of marijuana;
Brandon Polk, 18, Palestine, possession of marijuana;
Shaquorian Rainey, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jerad Lee Reamy, 32, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault, unlawful restraint;
John Henry Reasonover, 39, Alto, public intoxication, expired registration (Smith Co.), violate promise to appear (Smith Co.);
David Sandoval, 18, accident involving injury, minor in possession of tobacco, DUI minor;
Ebilio Tavera, 24, violate bond or protective order;
Shaniqua Lashun Whitaker, 49, Jacksonville, unlawful disclosure of intimate visuals;
Shaqille Armond-Raha Whitaker, 27, Tyler, parole violation.
