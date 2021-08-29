Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Cheryl Brooks, 34, Wills Point, criminal trespass;

Justin Brooks, 34, Wills Point, criminal trespass;

Shelly Carl, 33, Rusk, abandonment or endangerment of a child (Midland Co.);

Jose Garcia Castillo, 25, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, no drivers license;

Kattlon Damara Crockett, 37, Jacksonville, parole violation;

Susanna Davis, 51, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Luciano Gonzalez, 27, Austin, assault of a public servant;

Anthony Ray Henderson, 37, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Darrell Lynell Horace, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Houston Co.);

Dalton Lemley, 23, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Cody Duncan McCraw, 37, Bullard, probation violation – possession of a controlled substance;

Colton Metcalf, 17, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Heather Lynne Metzig, 39, Jacksonville, theft of property, criminal trespass;

Cameron Bradley Miller, 29, Jacksonville, FTA-possession of a controlled substance; MTA-possession of a controlled substance;

Jason Lynn Miller, 40, Alto, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Kenneth Lance Parkin, 56, Victoria, driving while intoxicated-third or more, possession of marijuana;

Brandon Polk, 18, Palestine, possession of marijuana;

Shaquorian Rainey, 24, Jacksonville, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Jerad Lee Reamy, 32, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault, unlawful restraint;

John Henry Reasonover, 39, Alto, public intoxication, expired registration (Smith Co.), violate promise to appear (Smith Co.);

David Sandoval, 18, accident involving injury, minor in possession of tobacco, DUI minor;

Ebilio Tavera, 24, violate bond or protective order;

Shaniqua Lashun Whitaker, 49, Jacksonville, unlawful disclosure of intimate visuals;

Shaqille Armond-Raha Whitaker, 27, Tyler, parole violation.

