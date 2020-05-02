The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 21-27
Ashley Marie Beadles, 29, Jacksonville, false report/statement to officer/agent;
Krystal Leigh Chavers, 34, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, search or transport, unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Wayne Randall Crews, 59, Fort Worth, assault;
Shyla Nicole Decanter, 31, Jacksonville, criminal mischief – damage to worship site/school;
Charlotte Marie Goff, 49, Rusk, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, motion to revoke for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance;
Jessica Renee Hinds, 32, Reklaw, abandoning/endangering child – criminal negligence;
Ashton Johnson, 20, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Quincy Johnson, 17, Troup, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Will Austin Lustig, 19, Jacksonvill, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Robert Eugene Lydy III, 49, Bullard, assault causes bodily injury to family member, assault causes bodily injury;
Samuel Odell Medford, 54, Troup, driving while intoxicated – second offense;
Britian Joshua Murray, 25, Whitehouse, theft of firearm;
José Ornelas, 28, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Abraham Pacheco, 34, New Summerfield, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Noal Price III, 26, Wells, unlawfully carrying a weapon;
Arlen Newman Riddle, 27, Troup, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, assault causes bodily injury to family member;
Bruce Rudell Rivers, 60, Rusk, criminal attempt – burglary of a habitation, parole warrant;
Lauren Vincent Sarabia, 29, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication;
Lindsay Brook Sexton, 26, Jacksonville, forgery using with financial instrument against elderly, bond forfeiture for possession of a dangerous drug;
Kimberly Smith, 32, Livingston, parole warrant;
Javier Vega, 45, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Ronald Lewis Williams Jr., 22, Jacksonville, unlawfully carrying a weapon; and
Julie Morris Williamson, 51, Rusk, public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.