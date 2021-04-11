The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 30-April 5:
Emmanuel Attaway, 34, Jacksonville, FTA - possession of a controlled substance, ran stop sign, violate promise to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 45, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Kaneisha Lashs Boseman, 30, Jacksonville, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
William Luther Brantley, 31, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;
Christy Cardenas, 39, Ft. Worth, possession of a controlled substance;
Carina Carillo Carranza, 31, Jacksonville, speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear;
Erick Castillo, 18, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Steven Bryant Chastain, 60, Tyler, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension (Smith County)
Jose Ricardo Cirios, 41, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child (Galveston County);
Keanthony Juan Clark, 23, Corrigan, possession of marijuana;
Michael Cobb, 31, Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possess of a controlled substance (Angelina County);
Melanna Lynn Swann Dempsey, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Kathy Jean Ebanez, 37, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 28, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Nicholas Andrew Fuentes, 36, Jacksonville, prohibited weapon (Ector County warrant);
Jacob Cory Gentry, 38, Ben Wheeler, court commitment – possession of a controlled substance;
Akili Shae Prince Gibson, 28, Tyler, FTA – possession of marijuana, release of surety – possession of marijuana;
Jennifer Marie Gonzalez, 33, Jacksonville, FTA – possession of a controlled substance (Smith County);
Zachary Kent Goss, 30, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;
Willis Henry Green, 46, Alto, burglary of a habitation;
Christopher Lee Hays, 40, Longbranch, public intoxication;
Samuel Michael Holloway, 40, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Blake Cameron Jones, 21, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Cody Wayne Jones, 32, Jacksonville, displaying fictitious license plate;
Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 45, Rusk, permitting unauthorized person to drive;
Carentha Kaye Martin, 51, Jacksonville, parole;
Damian Martinez, 20, Houston, stalking;
James Marlow Middendorf, 47, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Addison Shelton Mosley, 34, Jacksonville, FTA – hinder secured creditors, ran stop sign, FTA ran stop sign;
Jeffery Mullins, 38, Rusk, failure to comply sexual offender duty to register;
Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 24, Ben Wheeler, assault Class C;
Grady Michael Parker, 69, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;
Jonathan Ramirez, 20, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Juan Antonio Rios, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Tiffani Richelle Sexton, 30, Dallas, FTA – possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional or civil commitment facility;
Louie Singleton, 33, Grand Prairie, parole warrant;
Amanda Nicole Smith, 37, Alto, prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Jefferson County);
Martin Alejandro Solis, 25, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense Class C-VPTA, traffic offense – speeding – 10% over posted limit;
Samantha Leann Starkey, 35, Troup, DWI with child under 15 years old 3rd or more;
Byron Kenneth Thurman, 59, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, two counts of public intoxication (JPD) two counts of violating promise to appear (JPD);
Pedro Trujillo, 51, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Jose Dionisio Vega Jr., 37, Jacksonville, two instances of public intoxication;
Catelyn Ward, 27, Pearland, driving while intoxicated.
