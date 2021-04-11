Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

March 30-April 5:

Emmanuel Attaway, 34, Jacksonville, FTA - possession of a controlled substance, ran stop sign, violate promise to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, no motor vehicle liability insurance;

Amy Teresa Bodman, 45, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Kaneisha Lashs Boseman, 30, Jacksonville, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

William Luther Brantley, 31, Troup, possession of a controlled substance;

Christy Cardenas, 39, Ft. Worth, possession of a controlled substance;

Carina Carillo Carranza, 31, Jacksonville, speeding in a school zone, violate promise to appear;

Erick Castillo, 18, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Steven Bryant Chastain, 60, Tyler, driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension (Smith County)

Jose Ricardo Cirios, 41, Jacksonville, aggravated sexual assault of a child (Galveston County);

Keanthony Juan Clark, 23, Corrigan, possession of marijuana;

Michael Cobb, 31, Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possess of a controlled substance (Angelina County);

Melanna Lynn Swann Dempsey, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Kathy Jean Ebanez, 37, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 28, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nicholas Andrew Fuentes, 36, Jacksonville, prohibited weapon (Ector County warrant);

Jacob Cory Gentry, 38, Ben Wheeler, court commitment – possession of a controlled substance;

Akili Shae Prince Gibson, 28, Tyler, FTA – possession of marijuana, release of surety – possession of marijuana;

Jennifer Marie Gonzalez, 33, Jacksonville, FTA – possession of a controlled substance (Smith County);

Zachary Kent Goss, 30, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;

Willis Henry Green, 46, Alto, burglary of a habitation;

Christopher Lee Hays, 40, Longbranch, public intoxication;

Samuel Michael Holloway, 40, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Blake Cameron Jones, 21, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Cody Wayne Jones, 32, Jacksonville, displaying fictitious license plate;

Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 45, Rusk, permitting unauthorized person to drive;

Carentha Kaye Martin, 51, Jacksonville, parole;

Damian Martinez, 20, Houston, stalking;

James Marlow Middendorf, 47, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Addison Shelton Mosley, 34, Jacksonville, FTA – hinder secured creditors, ran stop sign, FTA ran stop sign;

Jeffery Mullins, 38, Rusk, failure to comply sexual offender duty to register;

Alishia Kaye Nicholas, 24, Ben Wheeler, assault Class C;

Grady Michael Parker, 69, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Jonathan Ramirez, 20, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Juan Antonio Rios, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Tiffani Richelle Sexton, 30, Dallas, FTA – possession of marijuana, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional or civil commitment facility;

Louie Singleton, 33, Grand Prairie, parole warrant;

Amanda Nicole Smith, 37, Alto, prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Jefferson County);

Martin Alejandro Solis, 25, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense Class C-VPTA, traffic offense – speeding – 10% over posted limit;

Samantha Leann Starkey, 35, Troup, DWI with child under 15 years old 3rd or more;

Byron Kenneth Thurman, 59, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, two counts of public intoxication (JPD) two counts of violating promise to appear (JPD);

Pedro Trujillo, 51, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;

Jose Dionisio Vega Jr., 37, Jacksonville, two instances of public intoxication;

Catelyn Ward, 27, Pearland, driving while intoxicated.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you