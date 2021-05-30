The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
May 18-24:
Jose Eduardo Barcenas, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Melissa Ann Burch, 40, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Christopher Lee Canady, 39, Jacksonville, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to ID, parole violation;
Norberto Cantu, 29, Brownsville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;
Rosemary Chambers, 18, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;
Marquis Chapman, 37, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, possession of marijuana, traffic offense Class C;
Dalton Patrick Draper, 31, Bullard, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jeffrey Carroll Edwards, 34, obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication;
Melvin Christopher Elam, 44, Alto, theft, two counts of no drivers license;
Elton Laroyce Gobson Jr., 30, Diboll, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with governmental record;
Kenneth Morris Gray, 58, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;
Jennifer Dawn Gross, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Alvon Wayne Hammons Jr., 27, Rusk, public intoxication;
Lonnie Ray Hill, 46, Cushing, driving while license involaid;
Jeremy Ray Jones, 41, Jacksonville, not motor vehicle liability insurance, driving while license suspended;
Alejo Hernandez Juarez, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Rodney Lynn Kincade, 53, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more, failure to yield right-of-way, violate promise to appear;
Billy Kirkpatrick, 39, Titus, criminal trespass;
Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick, 34, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties;
Terri Lorraine Kirkpatrick, 57, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties;
Jose Edgar Lara, 22, Jacksonville, two counts of now drivers license, two counts of violating promise to appear, no motor vehicle liability insurance;
Sherry Lynn Lightle, 43, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;
Corinthian James Mallard, 21, Jacksonville, failure to appear on one count of assault of a peace officer or judge, two counts of assault on family or household member and two counts of obstruction or retaliation; two counts of obstruction or retaliation;
Brittney Leann McClain, 27, Pleasanton, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Tommy Lynn McKinney, 58, Gallatin, public intoxication;
Cooper Riley Moore, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
David Heath Parker, 31, Nacogdoches, criminal mischief;
Danny Mack Plummer, 51, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;
Robert Eugene Prager, 60, Jacksonville, failure to ID;
Benjamin Doyle Rhodes, 36, Troup, possession of a controlled substance, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana;
Darrick Dewayne Richards, 49, Alto, possession of marijuana;
William Casey Sides, 40, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft of property;
Michael Troy Sloterdiijk, 51, Rusk, intoxication assault;
Teresa Suggs Smith, 60, Bridge City, possession of a controlled substance (Rusk Co.);
John Melvin Thompson, 50, Gladewater, displaying fictitious license plate;
Elizabeth Ruth Cheyenn Tidwell, Troup, 22, possession of a controlled substance;
Kimberly Tinsley, 30, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 52, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;
Tyrus Wonnell Wagoner, 48, Jacksonville, failure to appear driving while intoxicated-2nd (CCSO);
John Colton Walker, 29, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-2nd;
Terrence White, 28, Jacksonville, violate protective order;
Norman Craig Willis, 63, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.