Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

May 18-24:

Jose Eduardo Barcenas, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Melissa Ann Burch, 40, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;

Christopher Lee Canady, 39, Jacksonville, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, failure to ID, parole violation;

Norberto Cantu, 29, Brownsville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;

Rosemary Chambers, 18, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug;

Marquis Chapman, 37, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, possession of marijuana, traffic offense Class C;

Dalton Patrick Draper, 31, Bullard, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jeffrey Carroll Edwards, 34, obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication;

Melvin Christopher Elam, 44, Alto, theft, two counts of no drivers license;

Elton Laroyce Gobson Jr., 30, Diboll, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with governmental record;

Kenneth Morris Gray, 58, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;

Jennifer Dawn Gross, 42, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Alvon Wayne Hammons Jr., 27, Rusk, public intoxication;

Lonnie Ray Hill, 46, Cushing, driving while license involaid;

Jeremy Ray Jones, 41, Jacksonville, not motor vehicle liability insurance, driving while license suspended;

Alejo Hernandez Juarez, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Rodney Lynn Kincade, 53, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more, failure to yield right-of-way, violate promise to appear;

Billy Kirkpatrick, 39, Titus, criminal trespass;

Shawn Michael Kirkpatrick, 34, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties;

Terri Lorraine Kirkpatrick, 57, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties;

Jose Edgar Lara, 22, Jacksonville, two counts of now drivers license, two counts of violating promise to appear, no motor vehicle liability insurance;

Sherry Lynn Lightle, 43, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance;

Corinthian James Mallard, 21, Jacksonville, failure to appear on one count of assault of a peace officer or judge, two counts of assault on family or household member and two counts of obstruction or retaliation; two counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Brittney Leann McClain, 27, Pleasanton, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Tommy Lynn McKinney, 58, Gallatin, public intoxication;

Cooper Riley Moore, 20, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

David Heath Parker, 31, Nacogdoches, criminal mischief;

Danny Mack Plummer, 51, Bullard, possession of a controlled substance;

Robert Eugene Prager, 60, Jacksonville, failure to ID;

Benjamin Doyle Rhodes, 36, Troup, possession of a controlled substance, theft of firearm, possession of marijuana;

Darrick Dewayne Richards, 49, Alto, possession of marijuana;

William Casey Sides, 40, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility, theft of property;

Michael Troy Sloterdiijk, 51, Rusk, intoxication assault;

Teresa Suggs Smith, 60, Bridge City, possession of a controlled substance (Rusk Co.);

John Melvin Thompson, 50, Gladewater, displaying fictitious license plate;

Elizabeth Ruth Cheyenn Tidwell, Troup, 22, possession of a controlled substance;

Kimberly Tinsley, 30, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 52, Jacksonville, burglary of a habitation;

Tyrus Wonnell Wagoner, 48, Jacksonville, failure to appear driving while intoxicated-2nd (CCSO);

John Colton Walker, 29, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-2nd;

Terrence White, 28, Jacksonville, violate protective order;

Norman Craig Willis, 63, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation.

