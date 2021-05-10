The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 27-May 3:
Shandora Latrice Bennett, 31, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Adam Bentley, 38, homeless, criminal trespass;
Jerrod Carl Birdwell, 24, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, federal indictment;
Christopher Matthew Blackwell, 30, Jacksonville, murder;
Michael David Carter, Jr., 26, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Fabian Castruita, 27, Alto, unlawful carrying of weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Michael Dewayne Dickerson, 44, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Juan Carlos Escalera, 41, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury (Hidalgo County);
Dwight Williams Eubanks, 27, Bullard, theft of property;
Taylor Nicole Hall, 27, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injuyr, MTA-possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury (JPD warrant), FTA -accident involving damage to a vehicle;
Ronnie Charles Howard, 67, jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;
Howard Earl Johnson, 51, Desoto, driving while intoxicated, assault on a public servant (parole warrant);
James Earl Johnson, Jr., theft of firearm;
Stephen Kelly, 57, Jacksonville, parole violation warrant;
Juan Lerma, 31, Lufkin, burglary of habitation parole warrant;
Dylan Kyle Masters, 27, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, public intoxication;
Daveion McDuff, 20, Alto, assault of a public servant;
Elizabeth McGarity, 21, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Justin Dewayne McIntyre, 29, Bullard, theft of property;
Katina Menefee, 48, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, theft of property with previous conviction;
Jerry Minter, 74, Chandler, driving while intoxicated;
Kate Morales, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Armando Nuncio, Jr., 21, Dallas, public intoxication (JPD warrant), cosumption of alcohol-minor (JPD warrant), violate promise to appear (JPD warrant);
Ivan Ornelas, 26, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated-2nd;
Eladio Ramirez Perez, 58, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-1st;
Samuel Shedd, 19, Rusk, three counts of no drivers license (RPD), speeding (RPD);
Robert Lee Thompson, 55, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Tavarus Dechunn Watkins, 25, Jacksonville, failure to appear (JPD warrant), no drivers license (JPD warrant), no motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD warrant);
Lindsey Marie Wilson, 42, Tyler, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO), ROS-possession of a controlled substance (CCSO); FTA-possession of a controlled substance.
