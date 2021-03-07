The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Feb. 16-22:
Hope Cheyenne Adams, 23, Rusk, injury to child, elderly or disabled person;
Jerry Brown, 49, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;
Jorge Garcia Castillo, 32, Alto, assault family violence;
Walter Raul Chavers Jr., 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Adam Thomas Davis, 27, Alto, aggravated assault of date, family or household member with a weapon;
Brittany Duncan, 32, Lufkin, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Thomas Dale Essery, 26, Jacksonville, theft of property valued at or greater than $750 and less than or equal to $2,500;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, theft of property valued at or greater than $100 and less than or equal to $750;
Tyronga Uvett Hodges, 45, Alto, no liability insurance, no driver’s license;
Jordan Jacks, 22, Ben Wheeler, unlawful restraint;
Brandon Wayne Matheny, 17, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Azell McCuin, 69, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Michael Paul Powell, 39, Frankston, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of dangerous drug, displaying fictitious mother vehicle registration;
Josephine Laverne Ramirez, 41, Alvin, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Terri Lynn Roach, 33, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (Henderson Co warrant);
Max Adrian Rodriguez, 31, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Gerry Don Thompson, 64, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container;
Joshua Ray Tyler, 33, Alto, interfering with emergency call, parole.
Feb. 23 – March 1:
Kyle Randall Bing, 39, Palestine, harassment;
Lacynthia Joan Brannon, 55, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Daniel Brooks, 39, Nacodgoches, probation violation (Montague Co.);
Jose Luis Castillo-Martinez, 41, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
Royce Edward Clay, Jr., 45, Gladewater, contempt of court;
Larry Corbett, 22, Sweeney, public intoxication;
John Walter Crutchfield, 39, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Lamyron Dudley Freeman, 59, Jacksonville, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility, possession of marijuana, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Marissa Gallegos, 35, Jacksonville, driving while license suspended, two counts of child passenger seat violation;
Raymond Terry Hamilton, Jr., 40, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member (CCSO), driving while intoxicated-second, (CCSO), assault family – previous conviction (CCSO);
Jessica Richelle Harris, 29, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury;
Joshua Andrew Heard, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, no drivers license;
Daisy Jeaneen Hernandez, 21, Jacksonville, injury to child, elderly or disabled person;
Randall Hill, 46, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Billy Jackson, 32, Jacksonville, assault of pregnant person, possession of marijuana;
Shaquila Tyyon Jenkins, 28, Alto, theft;
Markees Kemp, 20, Jacksonville, assault of pregnant person;
Veronica Leblanc, 37, Slidell, criminal trespass;
Christopher Mares, 31, Austin, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Summer McCarty, 19, Rusk, criminal trespass;
Melvin McCuin, 44, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Christopher Trent Oneal, 35, Rusk, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;
Jessica Dawn Overfield, 37, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury (Dallas Co.), interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Jessie Ray Pitcock, Jr., assault causing bodily injury to family member, interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Randall Kent Pryor, 57, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Billy Rentz, 35, Jacksonville, public intoxication, two counts of violating promise to appear;
Latoya Nicole Roberts, 38, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, driving while intoxicated;
Christin Corine Robertson, 26, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention, failure to ID, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear, revocation of probation-possession of a controlled substance (Smith Co.);
Ama Mae Roland, 19, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Brandon Lee Rowe, 28, Rusk, failure to stop for school bus, no drivers license, no insurance-third; displaying expired license plate, traffic offense class C;
Jose Antonio Sandoval, 41, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-second, unlawful carrying of weapon;
Michaela Sepmoree, 23, Frankston, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Preston Keith Shuptrine, 22, Jacksonville, prohibited substance in correction facility, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana;
Daniel Silva, Kaufman, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (Kaufman County warrant);
Tyler Delaney Simmons, 38, Jacksonville, failure to ID-fugitive from justice;
Robie Harold Suggs, 64, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
David Wayne Terry, 42, Neches, possession of a controlled substance;
Charles Brent Tobler, 55, Henderson, injury to child, elderly or disabled person, assault causing bodily injury;
Tiffany Leeann Vega, 31, Houston, fraud (Harris County warrant);
Robert Waggoner, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Jerry Walding, Jr., 33, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Deumber Shavette Washington, 30, Dallas, possession of marijuana;
Terrence White, 28, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, unlawful restraint-less than 17 years of age, two counts of unlawful restraint, evading arrest or detention, criminal mischief;
Richard Deon Williams, 31, Jacksonville, ran stop sign (JPD), violate promise to appear (JPD);
Zaylon Williams, 25, Tyler, parole warrant-burglary of a habitation;
Justin Matthew Woods, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (Anderson Co warrant).
