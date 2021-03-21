The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 9-15:
Rasheed Abdul Aziz, 46, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;
William Shane Bynum, 50, Jacksonville, theft of firearm-probation violation (Trinity County);
Bailie Chandler-Vandagriff, 25, Frankston, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated - 2nd (Smith County warrant);
Matthew Glen Chandler, 30, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, terroristic threat of family/household, continuous violence against the family;
Emily Clark, 20, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Christian Charles Corbell, 33, Alto, criminal mischief;
Mitchell Thomas Cox, 32, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Eddie Joe Craft, Jr., 51, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Steven Dale Davis, 28, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention;
Victoria Marie Davis, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Jesus Delgado, 22, Tyler, FTA possession of marijuana (CCSO), MTA possession of marijuana (CCSO);
Blane Tyler Dickerson, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Carlson Brody Finch, 28, Jacksonville, theft of property, violate promise to appear;
Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member – previous conviction, driving while intoxicated;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, knowingly altered license plate, no driver’s license, theft of property;
Courtney Michelle Goodman, 26, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear (JPD warrant), animal at large (JPD warrant);
John Ethyl Goodwin, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation;
Vanessa Adriana Guillen, 26, Jacksonville, JPD warrants for ran stop sign, child age 8-16 no secured by safety belt, child passenger safety seat belt, expired operator license;
Christopher Devin Hickman, 21, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Carrigan Jean Hilton, 22, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, parole violation;
Austin Glenn Hutchison, 25, Flint, FTA aggravated assault of date, family or household member with weapon, FTA burglary of building;
Barreta King, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape;
Veronica LeBlanc, 37, Slidell, criminal trespass;
Isidro Leyva, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Donnie Ray Lofton, 59, Lancaster, JPD warrants for two counts of ran stop sign, two counts of no driver license, open container, and two counts of violate promise to appear;
Devontay Deshion Martin, 24, Jacksonville, assault on family member, assault on family or household member, possession of marijuana (Wise County);
Amy Mayhew, 51, Longview, driving while intoxicated,
John David Mayo, 34, Jacksonville, assault of family or household member;
Bradley Gene McGuire, 45, Jacksonville, DWI 3rd or more (Henderson County);
James Benjamin McNamara, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana;
Teressa Gail McRight, 61, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Alexandria Nixon, 25, Jacksonville, release of surety – possession of controlled substance, and two counts of release of surety – failure to ID;
Holly Elizabeth Parks, 46, Jacksonville, parole warrant;
Salvador Perez, 25, driving while intoxicated;
Benjamin Rodriquez Ramirez, 66, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated 3rd (ISF);
Joshua Chase Jamol Randolph, 27, Jacksonville, official oppression;
Jo Ann Schulz, 46, Nacogdoches, theft (Rusk County warrant);
Jose Alfredo Servin, 26, Jacksonville, terroristic threat, two counts of terroristic threat of family or household member, possession of a controlled substance – release of surety, theft of property – release of surety;
Chivone Marie Sickler-Thomas, 40, Bullard, possession of marijuana;
Darrell Jerome Stafford, 51, Jacksonvile, terroristic threat of family or household member;
Dadraylin Armond Tillley, 19, Troup, burglary of a habitation;
Pablo Torres, Jr., 40, Jacksonville, FTA aggravated assault on family with a weapon (CCSO);
Casey Lane Walker, 28, Longview, MTR burglary of a building
