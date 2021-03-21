Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

March 9-15:

Rasheed Abdul Aziz, 46, Nacogdoches, possession of a controlled substance;

William Shane Bynum, 50, Jacksonville, theft of firearm-probation violation (Trinity County);

Bailie Chandler-Vandagriff, 25, Frankston, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated - 2nd (Smith County warrant);

Matthew Glen Chandler, 30, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, terroristic threat of family/household, continuous violence against the family;

Emily Clark, 20, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Christian Charles Corbell, 33, Alto, criminal mischief;

Mitchell Thomas Cox, 32, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Eddie Joe Craft, Jr., 51, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;

Steven Dale Davis, 28, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; evading arrest or detention;

Victoria Marie Davis, 18, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Jesus Delgado, 22, Tyler, FTA possession of marijuana (CCSO), MTA possession of marijuana (CCSO);

Blane Tyler Dickerson, 31, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Carlson Brody Finch, 28, Jacksonville, theft of property, violate promise to appear;

Michael Dewayne Franklin, 47, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member – previous conviction, driving while intoxicated;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, knowingly altered license plate, no driver’s license, theft of property;

Courtney Michelle Goodman, 26, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear (JPD warrant), animal at large (JPD warrant);

John Ethyl Goodwin, 41, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a habitation;

Vanessa Adriana Guillen, 26, Jacksonville, JPD warrants for ran stop sign, child age 8-16 no secured by safety belt, child passenger safety seat belt, expired operator license;

Christopher Devin Hickman, 21, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 28, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Carrigan Jean Hilton, 22, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, parole violation;

Austin Glenn Hutchison, 25, Flint, FTA aggravated assault of date, family or household member with weapon, FTA burglary of building;

Barreta King, 43, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container, duty on striking fixture/highway landscape;

Veronica LeBlanc, 37, Slidell, criminal trespass;

Isidro Leyva, 48, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Donnie Ray Lofton, 59, Lancaster, JPD warrants for two counts of ran stop sign, two counts of no driver license, open container, and two counts of violate promise to appear;

Devontay Deshion Martin, 24, Jacksonville, assault on family member, assault on family or household member, possession of marijuana (Wise County);

Amy Mayhew, 51, Longview, driving while intoxicated,

John David Mayo, 34, Jacksonville, assault of family or household member;

Bradley Gene McGuire, 45, Jacksonville, DWI 3rd or more (Henderson County);

James Benjamin McNamara, 31, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana;

Teressa Gail McRight, 61, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Alexandria Nixon, 25, Jacksonville, release of surety – possession of controlled substance, and two counts of release of surety – failure to ID;

Holly Elizabeth Parks, 46, Jacksonville, parole warrant;

Salvador Perez, 25, driving while intoxicated;

Benjamin Rodriquez Ramirez, 66, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated 3rd (ISF);

Joshua Chase Jamol Randolph, 27, Jacksonville, official oppression;

Jo Ann Schulz, 46, Nacogdoches, theft (Rusk County warrant);

Jose Alfredo Servin, 26, Jacksonville, terroristic threat, two counts of terroristic threat of family or household member, possession of a controlled substance – release of surety, theft of property – release of surety;

Chivone Marie Sickler-Thomas, 40, Bullard, possession of marijuana;

Darrell Jerome Stafford, 51, Jacksonvile, terroristic threat of family or household member;

Dadraylin Armond Tillley, 19, Troup, burglary of a habitation;

Pablo Torres, Jr., 40, Jacksonville, FTA aggravated assault on family with a weapon (CCSO);

Casey Lane Walker, 28, Longview, MTR burglary of a building

