The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 3-8:
Mark Lynn Ainsworth, 52, Lufkin, parole violation;
Cedric Demond Atkins, 39, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-2nd;
Ashlyn Rose Billingsley, 24, Winnsboro, possession of a controlled substance;
Jerrod Carl Birdwell, 24, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (Rusk County);
Ralph Quintin Bowens, 55, Neches, possession of marijuana;
Denton Lee Campbell, 21, Troup, duty on striking unattended vehicle (CCSO);
Rita Michele Carter, 57, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;
Raymond Jake Castlow, 20, Jewitt, possession of marijuana;
Christian Charles Corbell, 33, Alto, public intoxication;
Bonifacio Delangel, 52, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;
Hector Uribe Duran, 31, Rusk, aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon (JPD);
Ares Damiand Eldridge, 21, Michigan city, failure to ID, public intoxication;
Jason Ewing, 40, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Rosalia Flores, 38, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Jarvis Lavoy Glenn, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Charlotte Marie Goff, 50, Rusk, probation violation;
Gilberto Gomez-Acosta, 28, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jaquamos Jones, 21, Alto, sexual assault of a child (Houston County);
Michael Joe Kirkes, 24, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated-2nd;
Devonia Louise Knowles, 36, theft;
Blanca Lisette Lara, 31, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;
Shelvy Lewis, 34, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
William Lindsey, 24, Alto, violation of protection order;
Michael Brandon Linville, 48, Bullard, no driver’s license, displaying expired license plate, no motor vehicle liability insurance, driving while license suspended, violate promise to appear;
Josef Anton Lustig, 26, Jacksonville, accident involving death;
Michael Robert Lydy, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana;
Tamara Marie Malone, 50, Rusk, assault on family or household member;
Angela Nichole martin, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear, speeding (Jacksonville warrants);
Eric James Mays, 30, Rusk, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Craig Edward Miller, 29, Rusk, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial liability;
Wesley Minchew, 20, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Thorton Ulysses Minter, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;
Coby Pace, 35, Kilgore, burglary of a habitation; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Jonathan Lamar Polk, 34, Rusk, tampering with a government record;
Donald Glenn Presley, 56, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, possession of a controlled substance;
Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, theft of property;
Elvis Arron Ricks, 64, Bkersfield, Calif., theft of property;
Cruz Rodriguez, 45, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, violation of bond or protective order, stalking (JPD warrant), criminal mischief, two counts release of surety-possession of a controlled substance;
Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 33, Reklaw, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon;
Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 48, Jacksonville, indecency with a child sexual contact;
James Carlee Simpson, Jr., 48, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana;
Willie Terry Talbert, Jr., 38, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Brandon Thibodeaux, 44, Cushing, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Devin Jeshaw Thompson, 37, Tyler, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return;
Tarrance Gerral Turner, 30, Rusk, theft of property (Tarrant County warrant);
Dale Joseph Tylich, 66, Rusk, public intoxication;
Trinidad Uribe, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license;
Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Deauganique Deshee Wells, 26, Palestine, assault causing bodily injury (Anderson County warrant);
Jessica Lee Wolf, 38, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance.
