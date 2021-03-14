Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

March 3-8:

Mark Lynn Ainsworth, 52, Lufkin, parole violation;

Cedric Demond Atkins, 39, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-2nd;

Ashlyn Rose Billingsley, 24, Winnsboro, possession of a controlled substance;

Jerrod Carl Birdwell, 24, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (Rusk County);

Ralph Quintin Bowens, 55, Neches, possession of marijuana;

Denton Lee Campbell, 21, Troup, duty on striking unattended vehicle (CCSO);

Rita Michele Carter, 57, Rusk, continuous violence against the family;

Raymond Jake Castlow, 20, Jewitt, possession of marijuana;

Christian Charles Corbell, 33, Alto, public intoxication;

Bonifacio Delangel, 52, Alto, possession of a controlled substance;

Hector Uribe Duran, 31, Rusk, aggravated assualt with a deadly weapon (JPD);

Ares Damiand Eldridge, 21, Michigan city, failure to ID, public intoxication;

Jason Ewing, 40, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Rosalia Flores, 38, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Jarvis Lavoy Glenn, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Charlotte Marie Goff, 50, Rusk, probation violation;

Gilberto Gomez-Acosta, 28, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jaquamos Jones, 21, Alto, sexual assault of a child (Houston County);

Michael Joe Kirkes, 24, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated-2nd;

Devonia Louise Knowles, 36, theft;

Blanca Lisette Lara, 31, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;

Shelvy Lewis, 34, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

William Lindsey, 24, Alto, violation of protection order;

Michael Brandon Linville, 48, Bullard, no driver’s license, displaying expired license plate, no motor vehicle liability insurance, driving while license suspended, violate promise to appear;

Josef Anton Lustig, 26, Jacksonville, accident involving death;

Michael Robert Lydy, 27, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon, possession of marijuana;

Tamara Marie Malone, 50, Rusk, assault on family or household member;

Angela Nichole martin, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear, speeding (Jacksonville warrants);

Eric James Mays, 30, Rusk, aggravated assault on date, family or household member with a weapon, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Craig Edward Miller, 29, Rusk, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial liability;

Wesley Minchew, 20, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;

Thorton Ulysses Minter, 34, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;

Coby Pace, 35, Kilgore, burglary of a habitation; resisting arrest, search or transport;

Jonathan Lamar Polk, 34, Rusk, tampering with a government record;

Donald Glenn Presley, 56, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, possession of a controlled substance;

Daniel Wayne Redd, 34, Wells, theft of property;

Elvis Arron Ricks, 64, Bkersfield, Calif., theft of property;

Cruz Rodriguez, 45, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;

Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, violation of bond or protective order, stalking (JPD warrant), criminal mischief, two counts release of surety-possession of a controlled substance;

Aaron Lynn Schakosky, 33, Reklaw, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon;

Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 48, Jacksonville, indecency with a child sexual contact;

James Carlee Simpson, Jr., 48, Jacksonville, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana;

Willie Terry Talbert, Jr., 38, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Brandon Thibodeaux, 44, Cushing, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon;

Devin Jeshaw Thompson, 37, Tyler, aggravated assault causing bodily injury, three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return;

Tarrance Gerral Turner, 30, Rusk, theft of property (Tarrant County warrant);

Dale Joseph Tylich, 66, Rusk, public intoxication;

Trinidad Uribe, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license;

Michelle Marie Vetsavong, 51, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Deauganique Deshee Wells, 26, Palestine, assault causing bodily injury (Anderson County warrant);

Jessica Lee Wolf, 38, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance.

