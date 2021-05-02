The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
April 20-26:
Christopher Almond, 45, Jacksonville, FTA-criminal trespass;
Jerry Ayers, 82, Jacksonville, theft of property (JPD warrant);
Stoney Charles Bingham, 28, Rusk, criminal mischief, assault causing bodily injury;
Amy Teresa Bodman, 45, Jacksonville, forgery of a financial instrument (JPD warrant);
Michael Shane Brown, 43, Jacksonville, theft under $50 (JPD), driving while license suspended (JPD), motor vehicle inspection violation (JPD), two counts of violate promise to appear (JPD), no motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD), displaying expired license plates (JPD), failure to appear (JPD);
Dennis Edward Cheek Jr, 58, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;
Juan Carlos Escalera, 41, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury (Hidolgo County);
James Andrew Fields, 42, Whitehouse, parole violation;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, no seat belt-driver, no insurance;
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, two counts of criminal trespass;
James Tatum Hallford, 28, Jacksonville, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, parole violation warrant, ROS-possession of marijuana, FTA-possession of marijuana;
David Ramires Hawkins, 34, Tyler, driving while intoxicated-3rd or more;
Carly Henderson, 25, Shreveport, failure to ID fugitive from justice;
Ervin Dewayne Kelley, 26, Jacksonville, theft of property, assault of family/household member;
Stephen Kelly, 57, Jacksonville, parole violation warrant;
Sergion Lee Mackey, 40, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD warrant) failure to display drivers license (JPD warrant), disregard stop sign (RPD warrant);
Ebony Santosha Martin, 43, Jacksonville, abandon or endanger child with iintent to return, driving while intoxicated-2nd, public intoxication;
Anuar Armando Martinez, 25, Jacksonville, obstructing highway passage;
Lori Kay McRight, 49, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Jimmy Deshawn Mosley Sr, 56, Jacksonville, theft of property, bail jumping and failure to appear, FTA-possession of a controlled substance, FTA-burglary of building;
Lee Edward Nelson, 84, Rosenberg, disorderly conduct;
Eladio Ramirez Perez, 58, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated-1st;
Anthony Dwayne Pierce, 36, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Jonathan Rodriguez, 17, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Frankie Juan Silvey, 31, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana (Upshur County);
Kimbery Tinsley, 30, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Jessica Ann Walker, 34, Jacksonville, aggravated robbery;
Tavarus Dechunn Watkins, 25, Jacksonville, failure to appear (JPD warrant), no drivers license (JPD warrant); No motor vehicle liability insurance (JPD warrant);
Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (CCSO), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO);
Patrick Chase Wooddell, 30, Bullard, speeding (1-10 mph over), no motor vehicle liability insurance, expired operator’s license;
Cari Ann Woods, 39, Jacksonville, forgery of a financial instrument.
