The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

Feb. 9 -15:

David Scott Bachus Jr., 38, Rusk, parole warrant;

Gregory Stephen Baker, 56, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – 2nd, racing on highway;

Brittney Beck, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Brian Byerly, 57, Adrian, possession of a controlled substance;

Clinton James Colston, 37, Jacksnville, parole violation burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, deadly conduct dishcarging a firearm, evading arrest or detention, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Abraham Sahir Cruz, 17, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

William Casey Davis, 19, Jacksonville, duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape;

Joseph Deerr, 37, Lakeland, Florida, three counts of assaulting a peace officer or judge; unlawful carrying of weapon; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated;

Clara Edwards, 74, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of with a deadly weapon;

Miguel Angel Garcia Jr., 35, Rusk, violate protective order (CCSO);

Maurice Guinn, 56, Tyler, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;

Dillon Lee Hines, 26, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;

William Lindsey, 24, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on family or household member impeding breath or circulation;

Jose Guadalupe Nava, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Ruth Lorraine Oliver, 76, Jacksonville, criminal trespass of a habitation;

Shilor Parker, 21, Rusk, possession of marijuana;

Karenzio Taneil Polk, 33, Rusk, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana;

Taurus Rhodes, 25, Houston, prohibited substance in correctional facility-attempt;

Christopher Williams, 23, Fort Worth, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;

David L Williams, 62, Bullard, probation violation DWI 3rd (Anderson Co);

Victoria D Jon Williams, 22, Fort Worth, fraud use or possession of identifying information (Denton Co);

Shelby Lynn Zeller, 27, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, criminal trespass.

