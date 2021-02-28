The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Feb. 9 -15:
David Scott Bachus Jr., 38, Rusk, parole warrant;
Gregory Stephen Baker, 56, Bullard, driving while intoxicated – 2nd, racing on highway;
Brittney Beck, 32, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Brian Byerly, 57, Adrian, possession of a controlled substance;
Clinton James Colston, 37, Jacksnville, parole violation burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance, deadly conduct dishcarging a firearm, evading arrest or detention, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Abraham Sahir Cruz, 17, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
William Casey Davis, 19, Jacksonville, duty on striking fixture/hwy landscape;
Joseph Deerr, 37, Lakeland, Florida, three counts of assaulting a peace officer or judge; unlawful carrying of weapon; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while intoxicated;
Clara Edwards, 74, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of with a deadly weapon;
Miguel Angel Garcia Jr., 35, Rusk, violate protective order (CCSO);
Maurice Guinn, 56, Tyler, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child;
Dillon Lee Hines, 26, Rusk, driving while intoxicated;
William Lindsey, 24, Alto, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of assault on family or household member impeding breath or circulation;
Jose Guadalupe Nava, 25, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Ruth Lorraine Oliver, 76, Jacksonville, criminal trespass of a habitation;
Shilor Parker, 21, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Karenzio Taneil Polk, 33, Rusk, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana;
Taurus Rhodes, 25, Houston, prohibited substance in correctional facility-attempt;
Christopher Williams, 23, Fort Worth, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
David L Williams, 62, Bullard, probation violation DWI 3rd (Anderson Co);
Victoria D Jon Williams, 22, Fort Worth, fraud use or possession of identifying information (Denton Co);
Shelby Lynn Zeller, 27, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, criminal trespass.
