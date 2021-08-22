Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrest in the Saturday edition each week.

Aug. 10-16:

Austin Ty Acker, 24, Bullard, possession of marijuana;

Shanna Baker, 18, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Freddie Lynn Bush, Jr., 57, Tyler, driving while intoxicated;

Cambron Ervin, 32, Tyler, possession of a dangerous drug;

Alvaarado Maria Gomez, 19, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Harold Lynn Grimes, Jr., 48, Alto, eight counts of sexual assault of a child;

Kevin Hall, 51, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Ahman Kyshawn Hill, 18, Nacogdoches, murder (Angelina Co.);

Stephen Jones, 58, Rusk, driving while intoxicated – first;

Daquavion Bernard Kidd, 18, Nacogdoches, murder (Angelina Co.);

Bareta King, 44, Jacksonville, no drivers license (Bullard PD), violation of promise to appear (Bullard PD);

Michael Paul Lavender, 34, Jacksonville, theft of property;

Floyd Edward Marshall, Jr., assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Taodrick Reshod Montgomery, 21, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;

Charles Edward Morris, 62, Red Oak, driving while intoxicated;

Amy Odom, 52, Tyler, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Kyle Parrish, 31, San Augustine, assault causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury (Liberty, Co.), insurance fraud (Jasper Co.);

Diego Andres Rios Barrera, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Austin Blake Rogers, 19, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Lennetta Lynn Smith, 47, expired operator’s license, four counts of violating promise to appear, public intoxication, disorderly conduct fighting, theft;

Kamerin Charrod Thompson, 22, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury, possession of marijuana;

Jordan Wayne Threet, 33, Henderson, criminal trespass, theft of property;

Gerald Glenn Turner, 21, Whitehouse, aggravated sexual assault of a child (Rusk Co. warrant);

Douglas Joseph Vanderhyde, 25, duty on striking unattended vehicle (Smith Co.), disregard stop sign;

Jose Dionisio Vega, Jr., 37, Jacksonville, obstruction or retaliation, public intoxication;

Johnny Emerson Walley, 54, Jacksonville, assault on family or household member

