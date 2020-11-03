The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Oct. 20-26
Derrick Adams, 27, College Station, two counts of possession of marijuana, one count of driving while intoxicated;
Nicholas Barajas, 36, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count each of prohibited substance in a correctional facility and probation violation;
Jimmy Jack Boyd, 29, Mount Pleasant, obstruction or retaliation;
Carlos Bryant, 28, Palestine, DWI – first;
Marco Alejandro Chavez, 27, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation intent to commit assault;
Dustin Ray Dudley, 31, Bullard, assault/family violence, terroristic threat-family violence;
Justin Kyle Ebanez, 30, Rusk, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility;
Travis Preston Taylor Edwards, 27, Jacksonville, assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation;
Delonta Fields, 22, Rusk, possession of marijuana, possession drug paraphernalia;
Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Angelica Garcia, 27, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Nathan Obrien Hall, 39, Jacksonville, DWI-first;
Steven Cole Hickman, 26, Bullard, assault class C;
Jared Howard, 20, Troup, assault/family violence
Jimmy Glen Joles, 46, Zavalla, criminal nonsupport;
Curtis Elmer Martin, 54, Bullard, failure to identify, parole violation;
Darren Michael Massey, 27, Troup, federal offense-revocation of probation, possession of amphetamine and federal offense possession with intent to deliver amphetamine;
Travis Dakota McGowan, 22, Rusk, assault causes bodily injury;
Geordan Melton, 23, Nacogdoches, driving while intoxicated;
Michael Wayne Nichols, 46, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Justin Lewis Pegues, 26, Jacksonville, defective stop lamps, no driver license, violate promise to appear;
Christian Perez, 27, Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance;
Alisha Nicole Polk, 31, Jacksonvillle, violate promise to appear;
Victor Hugo Pomar Jr., 48, Rusk, violate bond/protective order;
George Washington Powell III, 57, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Neal Fletcher Pryor, 47, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Vincent Dee Sessions, 52, Jacksonville, manufacture of deliver a controlled substance, evading arrest;
Jonathan Simpson, 31, Jacksonville, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation, unlawful carrying weapon, possession of marijuana;
Kenneth Jeffery Steed, 61, Canyon Lake, driving while intoxicated/open alcoholic container;
Juan Pablo Valencia, 42, Jacksonville, continuous violence against family;
Mackel Lee White, 53, New Summerfield, driving while intoxicated – second, motion to revoke probation-DWI with child under 15 years old;
Kemorian Zyshonne, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.