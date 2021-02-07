The Jacksonville Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jesse Wilbert Ackley IV, 29, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member, driving while intoxicated (Henderson County);
Paul Ray Bagley, 57, Jacksonville, speeding in a school zone, two counts of displaying expired license plates, two counts of no motor vehicle liability insurance, two counts of failure to appear, driving while license suspended;
Amanda Kaye Baker, 33, Rusk, prohibited substance or item in correctional facility;
Stephen Scott Bell, 69, Tyler, sexual assault;
Salvador Botello, 36, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, drug paraphernalia;
Michael Jacob Burks, 19, Jacksonville, assault of family or household member impeding breath (Smith County);
Michael Jacob Burks, 19, Jacksonville, assault family violence (Smith county);
Aprill Linn Byrom, 48, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Reginald Lamar Chilton, 50, Cuney, criminal mischief;
Coleman Creed, 18, Tyler, theft of property valued at equal or greater than $100 but less than or equal to $750;
Gary Paul Davenport, 48, Gallatin, forgery;
Tiffany Dawn Espy, 41, Palestine, prohibited substance in a correctional facility (Anderson County);
Charles Everhart, 25, Lancaster, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (Dallas County);
Marcus Cole Ford, 34, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant); resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), evading arrest or detention;
Christopher Lee Garrett, 25, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Lazaro Dion Gomez, 27, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle;
Charles Heath Haney, 41, Rusk, parole violation;
Robert Glenn Hedricks, Jr., 58, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Samantha Hill, 52, Houston, speeding (16-20 over) (Wells PD);
James Monroe Hodges, 63, Alto, driving while intoxicated;
Leonard Ray Ingram, 47, Jacksonville, failure to ID fugitive intent give false information; parole warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD warrant); no driver’s license; drove without lights when required, violate promise to appear;
Layonya Lasha Jones, 46, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Corinthian James Mallard, 21, Jacksonville, no insurance (JPD), obstructed view windshield (JPD), failure to appear (JPD);
Octavian Devonsha Montgomery, 25, Jacksonville, three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, two counts of abandon endanger child with intent to return;
Cooper Riley Moore, 19, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Cornelius Mulkey, 38, Wiley, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (CCSO);
Anthony Pena, 20, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Gregory Michael Rios, 37, Jacksonville, two counts of theft of firearm (CCSO warrant), manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance (CCSO), unlawful possession of firearm by felon (CCSO);
Michael Sherman Ross, 44, Jacksonville, two counts of unlawful possession of firearm by felon (CCSO), bail jumping (CCSO);
Chancii Cloeveia Scott, 26, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport;
Treon Oneal Scott, 19, Rusk, aggravated assault with deadly weapon;
Tiffani Richelle Sexton, 30, Rusk, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrants), prohibited substance or item in correctional facility;
Jason Michael Skelton, 39, Lufkin, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, display expired license plates, driving while license invalid;
Yolanda Summons, 32, Duncanville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle;
Jason Walter Traylor, 49, Reclaw, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Christopher Dylon Willis, 28, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Zackary Lyles Zabriskie, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance.
