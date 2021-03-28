The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 16-22:
Shyane Quintell Allen, 19, Whitehouse, driving while intoxicated;
Christopher Almond, 45, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, assault by threat;
Victor Lamar Anderson, 48, Palestine, possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD), expired operators license(JPD), displaying expired license plates (JPD), displaying fictitious license plate (JPD), failure to signal (JPD);
Ernest Lee Baker, 31, Jacksonville, parole warrant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Felipe Bautista, 40, Jacksonville, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Jeromy Brooks, 40, Bullard, theft of property;
Trey Bernard Bryant, 28, Palestine, assault of family or household member impeding breath or circulation, interfering with emergency request for assistance;
Richard Caballero, 29, Diboll, probation violation;
Jesus Casiano, 18, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving unther the influence, possession of marijuana;
Christopher Armani Clemons, 22, Diboll, unlawful carrying of weapon;
Craig Taylor Cowdery, 56, Ogden, Utah; driving while intoxicated;
Michele Sackett Dgracia, 55, Ft. Worth, theft of property;
Chelsea Breanne Dillard, 28, Alto, abandoning or endangering a child;
Chad Fikes, 48, Whitehouse, possession of a controlled substance;
Deavon Lee Freestone, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Shawna Gehlert, 27, Rusk, possession of marijuana, tampering or fabricating physical evidence, (Tarrant County warrant), theft of property (Tarrant Co.);
Timothy Lee Germany, 37, Alto, injury to a child (CCSO), continuous violence against the family (CCSO);
Deandre Griggs, 30, Tyler, possession of marijuana (Smith County);
Jose Pedro Guerrero, 24, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Anthony Ray Guinn, 55, FTA - possession of marijuana; MTR – possession of marijuana;
Joshua Andrew Heard, 29, Jacksonville, parole violation;
Fabian Fernando Hernandez, 18, Lufkin, possession of marijuana;
Helen Courtney Humphrey, 34, Jacksonville, theft of property, FTA – theft of property;
Marison Gwendolyn Jimenez, 27, Rusk, no seat belt (JPD), FTA (JPD);
Lloyd Shane Kellis, 57, Rusk, MTR probation possession of a controlled substance;
John Patrick Kennedy Jr., 45, Rusk, harassment (CCSO), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana;
Tommy Ray Magness, 52, Jacksonville, violation of bond/protective order
Corinthian James Mallard, 21, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, open container, assault of family or household member previous conviction;
Faviola Marinez, 33, Saginaw, possession of marijuana;
Patrick Dewayne McClelland, 30, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Douglas Soares Mendes, 18, Marlboro, Mass; traffic offense class C – no drivers license;
Henthony Douglas Mendes, 18, Marlborogh, Mass; possession of marijuana;
Heather Lynne Metzig, 39, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Jason Lynn Miller, 40, Alto, displaying expired registration (APD), Driving while license invalid (APD), FMFR (APD), defective headlamp (APD);
Caroline Elizabeth Moake, 20, Rusk, FTA – abandon/endanger a child;
Richard Dwaiin Moore, 30, Pollok, burglary of a habitation;
Manuel Munoz, 22, Jacksonville, minor in possession, two counts of violate promise to appear, speeding, no driver’s license,
Tomas Pena-Vasquez, 53, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Stacey Randall, 44, Bullard, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication;
Hoytt Wade Rogers, 35, Bullard, failure to maintain financial responsibility (RPD), displaying expired license plates (JPE);
Christal Louise Shockey, 38, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Stacy Lynn Small, 48, Bullard, driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more;
Tabatha Spurgeon, 37, Jacksonville, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, FTA-possession of a controlled substance (JPD);
Gary Edward Vestal, 58, Henderson, driving while intoxicated - 3rd or more;
Sarah Elizabeth Whiteley, 32, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Landon Warren Williams, 21, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated;
Javier Ernest Ybarra, 63, Kemp, driving while intoxicated – 2nd.
