The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 17-23
Lekeldrick Demal Anderson, 26, Jacksonville, motion to revoke for evading arrest/detection with a vehicle;
Amber Barrett, 26, Rusk, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Amber Barrett, 26, Rusk, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a habitation;
Nathaniel Jacob Beck, 25, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport, interfering with public duties;
Jamie Renee Cardwell, 50, Rusk, warrant for theft of service;
Terrance Marshawn Carter, 28, Jacksonville, two counts of abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence, assault causes bodily injury to a family member;
Russell Edward Coffey, 34, Rusk, assault family/household member by impeding breath/circulation;
Yonathan Contreras, 19, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport, interfering with public duties;
Breanne Brook Dement, 30, Tyler, criminal trespass;
Cameron Jess Durham, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana;
Stephen Shane Fuentes, 35, Jacksonville, blue warrant, violating a bond/protective order;
Jennifer Adriana Guerrero, 21, Jacksonville, assaulting a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest, search or transport, silent/abusive call/electronic communication to 911, obstruction or retaliation;
Kellie D. Hinds, 31, Reklaw, possession of a dangerous drug, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver's license, operating an unregistered motor vehicle;
Larry Charles Hinton III, 23, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, warrant for possessin of drug paraphernalia;
Xavier Keith Jackson, 26, Rusk, possession of marijuana;
Clinton Colin Land, 28, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family;
James Aaron Landers, 35, Lufkin, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, parole warrant, warrant for driving while intoxicated;
Caleb Michael Marsh, 22, Rusk, hindering apprehension or prosecution;
Daveion McDuff, 19, Alto, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation;
David Floyd McWhorter III, 29, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Heather Lynne Metzig, 38, Jacksonville, abandoning/endangering a child – criminal negligence, public intoxication, fraud – use/possession of identifying information;
Karenzio Taneil Polk, 32, Rusk, parole violation;
Gabriel Santamaria, 21, Jacksonville, aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with weapon;
Terrance, Wade Silmon, 22, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to a family member;
Sherrie Denise White, 27, Bullard, assault causing bodily injury to a family member; and
Aaron John Woods, 24, Rusk, forgery, evading arrest/detention, minor under the influence/consuming, release of surety for terroristic threat of family, failure to appear for terroristic threat of family/household.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.