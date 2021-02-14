The Jacksonville Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Feb. 2-8:
Colby Allen, 25, Lufkin, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance;
Corwin Arceneaux, 21, Beaumont, possession or marijuana;
Heather McKenzie Barnes, 24, Flint, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Luis Barrientos, 27, McAllen, driving while intoxicated;
Kevin Alan Burt, Jr., 27, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana; violating probation grand theft auto (Broward County);
Vincent Carducci Clayton, 57, Jacksonville, three counts of no driver’s license (JPD), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD), violate promise to appear (JPD), three counts of no motor vehicle liability (JPD), displaying expired license plates (JPD), no license plate light (JPD), display fictitious license plate (JPD), two counts of failure to appear (JPD), diplay expired driver’s license (JPD), failure to signal (JPD), possession of a dangerous drug (Smith County), no driver’s license (Smith County);
Jesus Corona, 20, Trinity, driving while intoxicated;
Nicholas Alan Covey, 28, Bullard, violate protective order (Smith County);
Joe Michael Craig, 35, Henderson, possession of a controlled substance;
Gary Paul Davenport, 48, Gallatin, forgery court commitment;
Casey Lynn Davis, 43, Rusk, assault family violence impeding breath;
Jaqualen Tyrell Devereaux, 20, Jacksonville, theft class C, two counts of violating promise to appear, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cali Dodd, 33, North Richland Hills, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana; no driver’s license
Marcelo Flores Flores, 20, Jacksonville, DUI minor, failure to drive in single lane, two counts of no driver’s license, two counts of failure to control speed;
Marcus Cole Ford, 34, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrant); possession of a controlled substance; resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of a controlled substance (Smith County), evading arrest or detention;
Christopher Lee Garrett, 2, Jacksonville, burglary of habitation;
Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Stephen Clark Gillespie, 35, Anna, driving while intoxicated – 2nd, possession of a controlled substance;
Lakeria Alexis Hamlett, 21, Jacksonville, speeding;
Charles Heath Haney, 41, Rusk, parole violation;
Jaylon Henson, 22, Henderson, assault public servant, criminal trespass (Rusk County);
Delbert Eugene Inmon, 38, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;
Joshua Mikhael Jennings, 28, Waco, public intoxication;
Vadall Johnson, 22, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Javante Dajosen Jones, 28, Alto, robbery;
William Daniel Jones, 27, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member, speeding;
Dakota Knapp, 30, Palestine, possession of marijuana;
Tai Lahab, 46, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Iran Norbetro Lara, 28, Jacksonville, no driver’s license, no insurance, child passenger seat-belt violation, failure to appear;
Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 45, Rusk, criminal mischief Class C (CCSO warrant), possession of a controlled substance;
Tommy Ray Magness, 51, Jacksonville, continuous violence against the family, possession of a controlled substance;
Corinthian James Mallard, 21, Jacksonville, no insurance (JPD), obstructed view windshield (JPD), failure to appear (JPD);
Charles Leon McBride, 44, Cushing, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Angelina County);
Travis Dakota Mettlen, 22, Twin Oaks, theft of firearm;
Jamie Lynn Miller, 30, Cushing, speeding 16-20 (JPD);
Carl Monroe Moore, 22, Jacksonville, burglary of building (CCSO);
Anthony Pena, 20, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Gus Brentson Pruitt, 38, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Jesus Antonio Rodriguez, 26, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Martin Rodriguez, Jr., 22, Jacksonville, resisting arrest, search or transport; interfering with public duties, public intoxication;
Michael Sherman Ross, 44, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (CCSO), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, bail jump/failure to appear;
Jeffery Lynn Jordan Snyder, 29, Forney, deadly conduct firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, parole violation;
Yolanda Summons, 32, Duncanville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle;
Jason Walter Traylor, 49, Reklaw, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Kevin Watkins, 24, Jacksonville, release of surety – driving while intoxicated;
Ronald Lewis Williams, 52, Jacksonville, criminal mischief;
Davyon Demontra Woods, 23, possession of a controlled substance, displaying expired license plate, drove without lights.
