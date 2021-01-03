The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Dec. 22-28:
Anthony Tyrone Bradley, 42, Rusk, theft of property valued at or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Terrance Marshawn Carter, 29, Jacksonville, theft;
Bryan Scott Cooper, 35, Jacksonville, display expired license plates (JPD Warrent), violate promise to appear;
Andrea Espinoza, 57, Kilgore, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;
Lamyron Dudley Freeman, 59, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;
Randy Lee Galvan, 43, Jacksonville, two counts speeding (JPD warrant), two counts of expired operators license (JPD warrant), VPA speeding (JPD Warrant), VPA expired operators license (JPD warrant), no liability insurance (JPD warrant);
Edgar Guzman Garcia, 28, Troup, public intoxication;
Gerardo Garcia, 32, Alto, resisting arrest, search or transport; public intoxication; assault causing bodily injury to family member; failure to identify-fugitive from justice; interfering with emergency request for assistance; terroristic threat against a public servant;
Michael Garza, 27, Jacksonville, parole;
Jennifer Marie Gonzalez, 33, Jacksonville, assault causes bodily injury (CCSO warrant), possession of marijuana, (Smith Co.)
John Allen Gore, 26, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated 2nd;
Gregory Steven Gour, 47, Bullard, parole violation;
Krishad Oloya Harris, 26, Jacksonville, escape from custody; tampering or fabricating physical evidence; resisting arrest, search or transport;
Timothy Bruce Hewitt, 58, Jacksonville, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Tara Nicole Hood, 43, Rusk, theft of property valued at or greater than $2,500 but less than or equal to $30,000;
Joseph Lee Howell, 25, Rusk, drunk in public (JPD warrant), three counts of violating promise to appear (JPD warrant), public intoxication (JPD warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia;
Cami Rakel Chandler Liles, 45, Rusk, possession of a controlled substance;
Alexander Lopez-Campos, 37, driving while intoxicated;
Lemar Tyrone Martin, 52, Garland, assault causing bodily injury;
Carson Martinez, 17, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, city ordinance violation, minor in possession;
Oran Clay McIntyre, 27, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury;
Percy Joe McNeil, 54, Jacksonville, violation of protection order bias/prejudice;
Jason Lee Morris, 42, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with vehicle (CCSO warrant); evading arrest or detention (CCSO warrant); aggravated assault against a public servant; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; terroristic threat against a public servant; resisting arrest, search or transportation;
Alexandria Nixon, 25, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, failure to ID – fugitive intent;
John Peck, 61, probation violation (Ben Hill Co Ga);
Jared Vincent Proell, 36, Bullard, two counts of injury to child/elderly/disabled;
Megan Denay Roch, 27, Hot Springs, escape while arrested/confined;
Aaron Josiah Session, 18, Jacksonville, possession of controlled substance, city ordinance violation;
Elijah Drequarius Smith, 22, Jacksonville, no insurance, no driver’s license, failure to appear, no motor vehicle insurance, displaying expired license plates, expired operator’s license, violate promise to appear;
Justin Lee Stevenson, 29, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance, display wrong registration;
James Preston Thacker, 37, Wells, unauthorized use of vehicle;
Juan Pablo Valenciana, 42, Jacksonville, violate bond/protective order.
