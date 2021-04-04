Cherokee County Sheriff's Office seal.png

The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.

March 23-29:

Cedric Demond Atkins, 39, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-2nd, possession of marijuana;

Johnny Lloyd Birdwell, 51, Longview, MTA manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;

Bryan Heath Cannon, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana (Smith County warrant);

Robert Wayne Cheek, Jr., 56, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

John Lawhon Cole, III, 19, Bullard, assault causing injury to a family member;

Clayton Carl Cook, 29 Jacksonville, theft of property, driving with invalid license with previous conviction;

Dyinell Ryvil Dunn, 46, Jackson, La.; evading arrest or detention with vehicle or watercraft;

Dwight Williams Eubanks, 27, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention;

Michael R. Flanigan, 42, Rusk, sexual assault (JPD warrant);

Traci Lin Fletcher, 36, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate, no motor vehicle liability insurance, failure to appear;

Conner Folmar, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Angela Larae Free, 27, Jacksonville, failure to ID fugitive intent, FTA aggravated assault with a weapon (Smith Co.);

Angeles Shurel Garcia-Baeza, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;

Shawna Gehlert, 27, Rusk, possession of marijuana, tampering or fabricating physical evidence (Tarrant County warrant), theft of property (Tarrant County warrant);

Daniel Ray Grimmer, 38, Jacksonville, MTR Driving while intoxicated-3rd or more (two counts);

Robert Glenn Hedricks, Jr. 58, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Cherokee County warrant);

Jacob Sarinana Hernandez, 23, Jacksonville, failure to maintain single lane, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;

John William Hopkins, 34, Jacksonville, theft (JPD warrant), FTA theft (JPD warrant);

Anthony Montez Johnson, 44, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear (JPD);

Edward Jones, 20, Klondike, FTA possession of marijuana (CCSO);

Lloyd Shane Kellis, 57, Rusk, MTR probation possession of a controlled substance;

Jeremy Joe Kennedy, 40, Leesville, La.; MTA unauthorized use of a vehicle (CCSO);

Kourtney Lofton, 20, Jacksonville, permitting/facilitating escape;

Robert Eugene Lydy, III, 50, Bullard, evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense-VPTA (Bullard), traffic offense-FMFR (Bullard);

Joshua Thomas McGarity, 23, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Tommy Lynn McKinney, 57, Gallatin, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;

Corey Taylor Montgomery, 30, Rusk, evading arrest of detention (two counts), failure to ID fugitive intent, parole warrant;

Richard Matthew Myer, 44, Alto, disrupting meeting or procession;

Jeffery Nelson, 55, homeless, disorderly conduct;

John David Newland, 46, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Jessica Nicole Owens, 37, Bullard, harassment, assault of public servant-bench warrant-MTA;

Patsy Lynn Partain, 41, Athens, MTA-injury to elderly or disabled with intent to bodily injure;

Joseph Anthony Pope, 49, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Deric Damon Porter, 50, Houston, bench warrant;

Ivan Alejandro Posada, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Markus Wayne Reynolds, 60, Jacksonville, public intoxication;

Humberto Lobatos Tellez, 48, Rusk, aggravated sexual assault;

Tamara Lashay Tyler, 25, Alto, burglary of a habitation (Alto PD); resisting arrest, search or transportation;

James Robert Wood, 32, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon;

John Earl Woolen, 53, Marshall, possession of dangerous drug (ATF warrant).

