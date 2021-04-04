The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
March 23-29:
Cedric Demond Atkins, 39, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-2nd, possession of marijuana;
Johnny Lloyd Birdwell, 51, Longview, MTA manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance;
Bryan Heath Cannon, 35, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana (Smith County warrant);
Robert Wayne Cheek, Jr., 56, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
John Lawhon Cole, III, 19, Bullard, assault causing injury to a family member;
Clayton Carl Cook, 29 Jacksonville, theft of property, driving with invalid license with previous conviction;
Dyinell Ryvil Dunn, 46, Jackson, La.; evading arrest or detention with vehicle or watercraft;
Dwight Williams Eubanks, 27, Jacksonville, criminal trespass, evading arrest or detention;
Michael R. Flanigan, 42, Rusk, sexual assault (JPD warrant);
Traci Lin Fletcher, 36, Jacksonville, displaying expired license plate, no motor vehicle liability insurance, failure to appear;
Conner Folmar, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Angela Larae Free, 27, Jacksonville, failure to ID fugitive intent, FTA aggravated assault with a weapon (Smith Co.);
Angeles Shurel Garcia-Baeza, 27, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Shawna Gehlert, 27, Rusk, possession of marijuana, tampering or fabricating physical evidence (Tarrant County warrant), theft of property (Tarrant County warrant);
Daniel Ray Grimmer, 38, Jacksonville, MTR Driving while intoxicated-3rd or more (two counts);
Robert Glenn Hedricks, Jr. 58, Jacksonville, unauthorized use of a vehicle (Cherokee County warrant);
Jacob Sarinana Hernandez, 23, Jacksonville, failure to maintain single lane, failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding;
John William Hopkins, 34, Jacksonville, theft (JPD warrant), FTA theft (JPD warrant);
Anthony Montez Johnson, 44, Jacksonville, violate promise to appear (JPD);
Edward Jones, 20, Klondike, FTA possession of marijuana (CCSO);
Lloyd Shane Kellis, 57, Rusk, MTR probation possession of a controlled substance;
Jeremy Joe Kennedy, 40, Leesville, La.; MTA unauthorized use of a vehicle (CCSO);
Kourtney Lofton, 20, Jacksonville, permitting/facilitating escape;
Robert Eugene Lydy, III, 50, Bullard, evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense-VPTA (Bullard), traffic offense-FMFR (Bullard);
Joshua Thomas McGarity, 23, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Tommy Lynn McKinney, 57, Gallatin, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia;
Corey Taylor Montgomery, 30, Rusk, evading arrest of detention (two counts), failure to ID fugitive intent, parole warrant;
Richard Matthew Myer, 44, Alto, disrupting meeting or procession;
Jeffery Nelson, 55, homeless, disorderly conduct;
John David Newland, 46, Jacksonville, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Jessica Nicole Owens, 37, Bullard, harassment, assault of public servant-bench warrant-MTA;
Patsy Lynn Partain, 41, Athens, MTA-injury to elderly or disabled with intent to bodily injure;
Joseph Anthony Pope, 49, Rusk, assault causing bodily injury to family member;
Deric Damon Porter, 50, Houston, bench warrant;
Ivan Alejandro Posada, 19, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Markus Wayne Reynolds, 60, Jacksonville, public intoxication;
Humberto Lobatos Tellez, 48, Rusk, aggravated sexual assault;
Tamara Lashay Tyler, 25, Alto, burglary of a habitation (Alto PD); resisting arrest, search or transportation;
James Robert Wood, 32, Jacksonville, unlawful carrying of weapon;
John Earl Woolen, 53, Marshall, possession of dangerous drug (ATF warrant).
