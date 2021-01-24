CC Sheriff's Department logo.jpg

Jan. 12-18:

Jim Abernathy, 64, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;

Caty Joelene Boone, 31, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container;

Ryan Martin Bowers, 31, Jacksonville, parole violation – DWI 3rd or more;

Anthony Tyrone Bradley, 42, Rusk, failure to maintain financial responsibility;

Anthony Wayne Brooks, 35, Rusk, criminal trespass;

Jonathan Cortes-Garcia, 24, Rusk, official oppression;

Tony Edward Emerson, 41, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated 2nd;

Stephen Nash Fulton, 49, Rusk, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Joshua Lynn Gattis, 41, San Augustine, possession of a controlled substance;

Nataneal Gaytan, 19, Jacksonville, driving under influence-minor;

Shakieva Nicole Hawkins, 29, Jacksonville, no driver’s license, not motor vehicle liability insurance, drove center lane-not passing-not turning;

Arthur Joseph Hicks IV, 28, Jacksonville, possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD warrant), violate promise to appear (JPD warrant);

Quinton Letroy High, 47, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass;

Taylor High, 24, Jacksonville, abandon or endanger a child INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM, failure to ID;

Devante T. Hinton, 29, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with deadly weapon (Smith Co.), two counts of FTA Driving with license invalid (Smith Co), two counts driving with license invalid (Smith co);

Jarrett Wayne Hood, 25, Rusk, official oppression;

Jared Howard, 21, Tropu, assault causing bodily injury to family member;

Alex John Jeanmard III, 30, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;

Jontae Jamaile Johnson, 22, Rusk, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent, assault causing bodily injury;

Jermaryon Dshun Lane, 17, Palestine, aggravated kidnapping with deadly weapon;

Toney Dewayne Mcree, 50, Tyler, possession of marijuana;

Michael Brian Penka, 39, Rusk, resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of marijuana; public intoxication;

Fabian Plascencia-Jimenez, 24, Lufkin, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated;

Bradley Thomas Price, 64, Jacksonville, criminal trespass;

Osiel Reyes, 19, Jacksonville, false alarm or report;

Joshua Dale Sanders, 34, Troup, stalking (CCSO warrant);

Jason Stone, 37, Troup, probation violation;

Andrew Logan Suggs, 29, Chandler, official oppression;

Brianna Thompson, 19, Jacksonville, deadly conduct;

Summer Lee Ward, 26, Jacksonville, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana;

Tawanna Brashelle Whitaker, 50, Jacksonville, four counts of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with 2+ convictions enhanced, drug paraphernalia, failure to ID fugitive, resisting arrest.

