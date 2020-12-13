The Progress will publish arrests in the Saturday edition each week.
Jessica Brionna Baker, 29, Jacksonville, forgery (CCSO warrant);
Nathaniel Jacob Beck, 26, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Cornellious Bell, 24, Terrell, delivery of marijuana, three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Tarrant Co. warrant);
Brooke D Ann Berryhill, 39, Jacksonville, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia (Rusk PD warrant);
Ashley C. Glover Bivens, 33, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated with child under 15;
Brittany Shontrell Black, 33, Jacksonville, failure to identify;
Amber Nichole Brown, 35, Jacksonville, possession of a controlled substance;
Scott Anson Coe, 42, Tyler, aggravated assault family violence with enhanced prior conviction, parole violation;
Decameron Lewis Colbert, 27, Jacksonville, driving while intoxicated;
Marilyn Christina Colorado, 36, Jacksonville, no seat belt (JPD warant), possession of drug paraphernalia (JPD warrant);
Clayton Carl Cook, 29, Jacksonville, theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, speeding (RPD), driving while license invalid (RPD);
Justin Lewis Chancellor Dafft, 25, Rusk, evading arrest or detention;
Marquarly Derand Ford, 26, Jacksonville, stalking;
William Thomas Gilmore, 29, Mt. Selman, possession of marijuana;
Miranda Michelle Hammons, 21, Rusk, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (CCSO warrants), unlawful carrying of a weapon;
Jeramie Lowelle Harris, 36, Jacksonville, theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less thank $30,000, evanding arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 (Smith Co);
Quinton Letroy High, 47, Jacksonville, theft of property valued at less than $100 with previous conviction;
Michael Shannon Lloyd, 51, Rusk, driving while intoxicated-2nd;
Tommy Ray Magness, 51, Jacksonville, four counts of dog at large (JPD), two counts of unvaccinated animal (JPD), four counts of dogs & unaltered cats under restraints (JPD), two counts of no animal license (JPD);
Brittney Leann McClain, 26, Pleasanton, possession of controlled substance;
Justin DeWayne McIntyre, 29, rusk, possession of controlled substance, three counts of speeding, two counts of window tinting violation, two counts of failing to display vehicle registration, no license plate light, defective tail lamp;
Harley Ann Montgomery, 22, Rusk, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, prohibited substance in correctional facility-attempt, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Pamala Kay Mott, 60, Bronson, driving while intoxicated;
Wilhelm Edgar Osrom, 48, Frankston, manufactor or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon;
Virginia Perrin, 37, Beckville, bail jumping and failure to appear-felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance;
Billy DeWayne Pomeroy, 52, Jacksonville, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana (Louisiana warrant);
Neolia Marie Reyes, 18, Jacksonville, possession of marijuana;
Joshua David Satterwhite, 24, Jacksonville, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation;
Justin Trent Stewart, 50, Rusk, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of weapon, driving while license invaled (Rusk PD warrant), failure to maintain financial responsibility (Rusk PD warrant);
Cody Allen Thurkill, 27, El Dorado, Ark, no motor vehicle liability insurance, two counts of violation of promise to appear;
Derrick Waddell, 39, Tyler, driving while intoxicated; and
Juan Carlos Yebra, 41, Jacksonville, interfering with emergency request for assistance with previous conviction; assault causes bodily injury to family member; resisting arrest, search or transport.
