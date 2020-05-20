Cherokee County census efforts have been puny thus far

Cherokee County lags behind the Texas average, as well as the average for most of its neighboring counties, when it comes to the number of 2020 U.S. Census forms that have been submitted.
Based on the latest figures, dated May 17, from 2020census.gov, Texans have returned 54.2 percent of their census forms, compared to a national average of 59.6 percent.
Census reports that were returned by mail, filled out online, or done via phone were used to calculate the response rates.
Cherokee County checks in at 44.0 percent, with only Houston County's 39.3 percent response rate being lower than Cherokee's.
Smith (56.4 percent), Angelina (51.2 percent) and Henderson (48.4 percent) are the counties that border Cherokee County with the greatest reply rates.
Bullard (64 percent) and Jacksonville (50.9 percent) citizens have returned more forms than those living in other communities in the county.
At the bottom end of the ranking is Cuney (3.4 percent), followed by Wells (6.2 percent), New Summerfield (10.8 percent) and Alto (19.7 percent).
The 2020 Census will determine congressional representation and provide date that will impact communities for the next 10 years.
Census numbers are used for a plethora of things, including the planning and providing for infrastructure for highway projects and construction. Section 8 housing, federal transit, community development, and rural water and waste disposal system also depend on census figures.
Grants for teachers and special education rely on the census also.
The good news for Cherokee County residents is that it is not too late to report your household's census information, either online (my2020census,gov) or by phone.
Census collection can be done in 13 different languages.
Each household, and not each person in the household, is required to turn in a census report.
Remember, everyone truly counts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.