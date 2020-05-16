RUSK – Tuesday's session of the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court, streamed live on YouTube, was a brisk one due to a brief agenda, said County Judge Chris Davis.
The court:
• Approved a bid submitted on tax property previously struck-off a Bullard ISD roll:
• Granted requests to lay utility lines in the precincts;
• Approved a sheriff's department report with information for the month of April; and
• Approved a consent agenda that included Little Boggy Addition A subdivision of 83.691 acres on the John Jordan survey, Abstract No. 27, no road; various departmental monthly reports; and payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
County leaders also discussed the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Cherokee County Public Health Department, as of Friday morning, there were 31 confirmed cases within the county, including 13 active, 17 recovered and one death.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Steven Norton was not present.
