Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day, is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January.
As a federal holiday, post offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17.
In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Cherokee County offices will be closed.
The municipal offices of Jacksonville, Bullard, New Summerfield, Rusk and Troup will also close for the holiday.
The Jacksonville and Rusk Chambers of Commerce and Jacksonville Public Library will be closed as well.
Trash pick-up by Republic Services will run as normally scheduled.
