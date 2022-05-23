Cherokee County cockfighting derby shut down, 97 roosters seized

Law enforcement officials investigating a report of suspicious activity on County Road 2638 on Saturday evening ended up shutting down a large cockfighting event.
Ninety-seven roosters were seized, in addition to two trucks and nine trailers at the location, which officials said was the site of a cockfighting derby.
An investigation is continuing and arrest warrants are pending for property owners and individuals that were involved in the activity.
According to humanesociety.org cockfighting, which is illegal in the United States, is a blood sport that pits two gamecocks against each other in a small enclosed pit. The roosters are forced to fight until the death of one, or both, birds.
Illegal gambling is often associated with cockfighting.
