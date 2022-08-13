A Cherokee County Commissioner was arrested Friday night for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated, according to KETK Tyler.
Steven Norton, 51, apologized for the incident Saturday afternoon on his Facebook page.
“I want to apologize to all my family, friends, constituents, and law enforcement personnel for the poor judgment I displayed last night,” the post stated. “I accept full responsibility for creating this incident. I have never been in any kind of trouble in my life. This is not who I am…I may have had three or four speeding tickets in my entire driving career. I promise with all my heart I had no intent to evade arrest. I didn’t see any lights until I was in my driveway. I promise everyone that I will fully take responsibility for my actions and that, going forward, I will uphold the high standard of behavior that is expected of me. I know I am better than this.”
