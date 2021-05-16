The Cherokee County commissioners approved a variety of property sales at the May 11 meeting.
Liz Vaughn of McCreary, Veselka, Bragg and Allen addressed commissioners regarding the tax resale resolution.
“The resolution that you have for consideration is an annual resale resolution that we do,” Vaughn said. “This is all the properties that have been bid in trust within the last year. Your authorization of this resolution will allow us to post these properties for tax resale in our July sale.”
The resolution was adopted and information on the 53 properties listed will be available in June at mvbalaw.com and at the tax office located at 301 W. Commerce Street in Jacksonville as well as the tax assessor-collector’s office, located in the county courthouse as 135 S. Main Street in Rusk, according to Vaughn.
Bullard ISD had received bids for the private resale of three properties which had been bid in trust to BISD. The properties which received bids are located at 324 Elizabeth Drive, 323, Sabinal Drive and 684 Woodhue Drive.
Although the county will recoup a portion of taxes owed on only one of the properties, as a taxing entity, the commissioner’s court had to approve each bid. The approval of the sales returns the properties to the tax roll.
The final property addressed was a redemption, also approved by commissioners.
“This last item that I have today is a piece of property that was offered for sale at the courthouse steps. Nobody made the minimum bid so, obviously, it was bid in trust to the taxing entities,” Vaughn said. “The prior owner has come forward and made all of the taxing entities whole up through today’s penalty and interest. By law, they are entitled to redeem their property when they do those things, so this is really just a formality for you to authorize the judge to sign a new deed so they can get their property back.”
The temporary closure of an approximate 1.5 mile stretch of CR 4209, also known as Myrtle Drive, on Saturday, June 5, was approved. The portion of road to be closed extends from the railroad tracks behind All Smiles to the Y-intersection at CR 4211 near the golf course. The closure will allow for the
safety of participants in the annual Tomato Run.
Other agenda items approved included:
• A road bore and meter set by Afton Grove Water Supply on CR 4203;
• The repair of the road leading to the Sheriff’s Department;
• A bond for new elections administrator;
• Assisting Wells in the replacement of a culvert;
• Purchase of a pneumatic roller for Precinct 1; and
• The consent agenda.
The court heard the monthly sheriff’s report, which indicated 1,909 calls had been dispatched to deputies and there were 146 total offense cases reported. Of the offenses recorded, CPS intakes led with 23 incidents, followed by assault family violence with 11.
County Judge Chris Davis administered the oath of office to Elections Administrator Kandace Herring.
Notice of a special meeting was issued Thursday, May 13. The special session is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, May 17. The single agenda item listed is to consider and approve the sale of real property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.