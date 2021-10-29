The Cherokee County commissioners approved the redistricting plan, previously presented by Kimberly Kelly of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, during the Oct. 26 meeting.
There had been no comments or calls received regarding the plan.
The redistricted precincts will not impact the Nov. 2 election, but will effect the March 2022 primary elections. Commissioners will be elected, in accordance with the new boundaries, and their responsibilities in the newly drawn precincts become effective January 2023.
An order approving the redistricting of the county commissioner and justice precincts and establishing new boundary lines based on the 2020 Census data was authorized and signed.
Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2022 special budgets, which were not adopted during the regular budget process.
Utility lines were authorized for East Texas Telephone on County Roads 2130, 2114 and 2112 in Precinct 2 and for Sabine Oil & Gas, which will include a road bore on CR 4702 in Precinct 4.
The consent agenda was approved. It included the monthly reports of Constable Precinct 3, County Auditor Steven Daughety, and the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
The commissioners passed on a single agenda item, the consideration of radio donation checks from local police departments.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners court is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
