Three items related to the sheriff’s department were discusses and approved by Cherokee County Commissioners during regular session Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Sheriff Brent Dickson requested jail department funding for one jailer position and a part-time data entry position, which had already been eliminated, be transferred to the sheriff’s office for one full-time interdiction officer.
A sheriff’s office contract for wrecker services was also reviewed. The county is divided into two zones for service, north and south, with the division line at seven-mile hill. Wrecker services desiring to be placed on the sheriff’s rotation in either zone must meet certain criteria, including a physical location within the zone in which they wish to operate. Vehicle owners may specify a preference for towing service except in exigent circumstances.
The final item regarding the sheriff’s office was a request to auction a total of four vehicles, three of which had received prior approval by former sheriff, James Campbell.
Commissioners approved all three items relating to the sheriff’s department.
Two tax refunds greater than $500 were authorized by commissioners. One request was due to over payment. The other refund was for an individual who had been given a designation as 100 percent disabled veteran, retroactive to 2016.
To clarify an approval of a sale of surplus property through the current budget year, and to maintain transparency, commissioners approved a motion to specify in court surplus equipment to be sold prior to sale.
Following a public hearing in which no one appeared to speak, commissioners set a speed limit of 35 mph on County Road 4905.
Other items approved included:
- an equipment lease for Precinct 3;
- the appointment of Ben Hamilton of Jacksonville as representative to NETRMA;
- four road bores for utilities in Precinct 1; and
- the consent agenda.
Regular meetings of the Cherokee County Commissioners Court take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
