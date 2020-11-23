Cherokee County commissioners received the 2020 General Election report in a special session on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
The report indicates 25 of 26 precincts were accounted for.
“Because the other county would not contract with Wells ISD, to take care of their 70 voters that fall in their county, I went ahead and did it,” Elections Administrator Shannon Brown said. “So it shows we have an extra precinct box when we really don’t.”
“Considering everything we’ve had to do, we had a really good turn out of voters”
Although there were no incidents reported, it was noted that there was a need for new election equipment.
“I had to send three scans to Jacksonville during early voting because they kept messing up. I had e-slates going down on Election Day. I had to take a new e-scan to Jacksonville on Election Day.”
“Considering all the hiccups, we did not have voter fraud, which I was proud of,” Brown said.
County Judge Chris Davis stated the commissioners are working on the issue of election equipment, but were waiting until the election cycle had ended.
Commissioners, after receiving the report, approved the canvassing of the 2020 General Election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.