RUSK – County leaders unanimously approved a request for a resolution that allows the local District Attorney’s office to seek $30,000 in state grants, providing additional funding for forensic testing when needed.
“We have an opportunity to get some free money for the county, something we don’t often see,” Assistant District Attorney Bill Anders explained during a June 23 Cherokee County Commissioners’ Court meeting. “The Office of the Governor has released funds from the criminal justice division that will allow for forensic testing of physical evidence that the district attorney’s office may require from time to time.”
While the office has access to testing through the Texas DPS crime lab, sometimes situations warrant additional testing with another provider.
Currently, the DA’s office has “a case pending that requires some additional testing from the Texas DPS crime lab, who they said they cannot provide it because it’s outside their protocol, and suggested that we go to a private lab,” he told the court, noting that testing costs can quickly mount.
“A few years ago we had about $15,000 that the county put out for outside DNA testing,” Anders recalled. By accessing grant monies, his office could “do that testing with no additional costs to the county.”
Better yet, he added, there was no requirement for matching funds from the county or additional personnel costs.
The funds simply “allow us to … outsource to private labs for testing, where we want another opinion on testing that’s been done, (or) to expedite testing that needs to be done because the statute of limitations is about to run out,” he said. “The result that, hopefully a higher conviction rate, or, a higher acquittal rate if shows that a person really didn’t do it.”
In other action, county leaders accepted an annual financial report for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2010, that was presented by a representative of Patillo, Brown & Hill, LLP.
Cherokee County received received an unmodified opinion, which the representative described as the highest rating.
Going through the document, she told the court “I am happy to say that I don’t have anything to report to you,” adding, “you are headed in the right direction.”
he audit reflects a 2- to 2.5-month period of reserve funding – an amount needed to cover operating costs for that period of time – which she recommended raising to a 4-month reserve to provide the county more of a cushion.
Later during the meeting, during a court discussion of long-term planning and county goals, Precinct 3 Commissioner Patrick Reagan suggested the county increase that number, as Pct. 4 Commissioner added that would like to see the county to strive for “six months in rainy day funds.”
Also during the meeting, the Commissioners’ Court:
• Approved of bore requests from Craft-Turney Water for County Road 3111; Afton Grove Water for CR 4235, CR 4216, CR 4218, CR 4219, CR 4209; and North Cherokee Water for CR 4912.
• Approved job descriptions for Secretary II/ Deputy Court Recorder and Court Administrator II; and
• Approved a consent agenda featuring Commissioner's Court meeting minutes; monthly county auditor, county treasurer and county treasurer investment reports; requests for the Norton private cemetery and the Nguyen private cemetery; a replat of Lots 2-4 into Lots 3A and 3B of Cumberland Ridge Subdivision for which the plat has already been approved by Smith County – no roads; and authorization of the payment of bills, payroll and transfer funds.
Chief Appraiser Lee Flowers also provided the court an update from the Cherokee County Appraisal District’s office, which closed its period for filing appeals June 30 for owners protesting their 2020 property values.
Rather than using historical methods – including a methods and assistance program – the State Comptroller’s Office began utilizing an assessment system based on a completely different formula; in 2019, it determined that local appraisal district was low on commercial and residential values in the Jacksonville and Rusk public school districts, impacting the amount of funding the school receives from the state.
“Basically,” Flowers said, “we have been entered into a shooting contest. Not only this appraisal district, but all across the state.”
According to data presented to the court, as of June 23, there were 1,219 inquiries from property owners and 1,066 protests. Of the inquiries, 1,074 were closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.