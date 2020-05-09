RUSK – Cherokee County Commissioners' Court will meet in regular session, 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Cherokee County Courthouse, and will address several items, according to a meeting agenda.
While the meeting is an open meeting, the gathering is closed to the public until further notice, due to precautions being taken in response to a COVID-19 pandemic. However, the session will be will be streamed live on YouTube, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ_asChXdFg6ZdoaFMcHuMw/live.
Agenda items include:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Consider approval of monthly sheriff's department report;
• Consider approval of a bid submitted on tax property previously struck-off Bullard ISD roll;
• Discuss county's response to the pandemic; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda that includes the approval of Little Boggy Addition A subdivision of 83.691 acres on the John Jordan survey, Abstract No. 27, no road; approval of various departmental monthly reports; and authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
