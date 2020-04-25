RUSK – County leaders will consider a brief agenda during a 9 a.m. regular meeting Tuesday at the Cherokee County Courthouse, and will receive an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cherokee County Commissioners Court meetings are closed to the public
until further notice, but will be streamed live on YouTube, at www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ_asChXdFg6ZdoaFMcHuMw/live
During the meeting, the court also will consider:
• Laying utility lines in each precinct
• Approving tax refund requests greater than $500
• Accepting a job description change for courthouse security, with budget amendment
• Discussing a County Transportation Infrastructure Funds grant application
• Accepting one or more precincts' annual road reports
• Approving the purchase of clay from Darrell Dement of Jacksonville, for one or more precincts; and
• Approving a consent agenda that includes a monthly License & Weight Department report and authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
