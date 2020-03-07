RUSK – The Cherokee County Commissioners' Court will meet in regular session, 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Cherokee County Courthouse in Rusk.
According to a meeting agenda, the court will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Hear from Precinct 4 Judge Rodney Wallace, who will present the court with a proclamation;
• Consider approval of Sheriff James Campbell's monthly report;
• Consider approval to sell retired deputy their duty weapon;
• Consider approval of tax refund greater than $500;
• Consider approval of budget amendment for Precinct 1;
• Consider approval of budget amendment for the County Airport;
• Consider approval of separate, but related items pertaining to contracts with Rusk ISD and Jacksonville ISD for election services on May 2;
• Discuss and consider appointment of Susie Blackmon-Caldwell to a three-year term on the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board, along with the 2019 annual board report;
• Hold public hearing, consider approval for setting speed limit to 40 miles per hour on County Road 4303;
• Consider adoption of an order with respect to Republic Services Inc. project and authorizing County Judge Chris Davis to execute certificates approving the order and public hearing held on March 2, 2020;
• Consider authorizing resolution to re-sell property previously bid in trust to Cherokee County at tax sales;
• Consider approval of the 2021 Cherokee County resolution Indigent Defense grant program;
• Consider approval of budget amendment for VINE/SAVNS grant; and
• Consider approval of consent agenda that includes meeting minutes, Pct. 2 Constable Jack White's monthly report, approval of creating Lots 1-5 of the Verdell Family subdivision No. 1 in the T. Walters survey, Abstract No 879, Cherokee County, Texas – no roads; and payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
