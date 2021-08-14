Cherokee County commissioners held a budget workshop during their regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 10. The apparent goals of the commissioners were to find a way to provide a cost of living increase to all county employees, provide an additional increase in the salaries of sheriff deputies to come closer in line with other law enforcement entities in the county in an effort to retain staff and decrease the overall tax rate for Cherokee County.
Sheriff Brent Dickson advocated on behalf of his deputies noting his officers were behind other law enforcement agencies within the county. He said officers in the Alto police department could start at $45,000 a year compared to the $36,000 his own office could offer.
“If we don’t make a change, we’ll continue to lose officers,” Dickson said.
“We’re turning into a training facility. They come here. We get brand new officers. We train them. We sink money into them and they’re gone within a year or two.”
“I know you’re doing everything you can to better our department and I understand you have a certain budget that you have to follow,” Dickson said. “The main thing I request is if we can’t do it, just show me the numbers where we’ve tried.”
Commissioner Precinct 1 Kelly Traylor brought up the issue of possibly increasing pay for volunteer firefighters, stating he could only remember one increase in his 12 years as commissioner.
Commissioners questioned County Auditor Steven Daughety where additional monies might be found to assist with pay increases.
Daughety noted the departmental requests were fairly tight.
Commissioners decided to hold another budget workshop, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, to continue budget discussions.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Stephanie Walley, known to some as Amy Walley, as Cherokee County Extension Agent – Family and Community Health. Walley, who currently serves as the librarian at the Singletary Memorial Library, will start in her new position as extension agent on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Other action items approved included:
• Utility lines in Precinct 4;
• Retaining the current road and bridge fees for the next fiscal year;
• The proposed retirement plan for 2022;
• Tax-roll items as presented by County Tax Assessor-Collector Shonda McCutcheon Potter;
• The tax resale bid on tax sale property struck-off to Bullard ISD;
• The abandonment and discontinuance of maintenance of a portion of CR 3155; and
• The final plat replatting Lots 1-10 of the Drawbond Subdivision into Lots 1A-10A and Lots 11-15.
The consent agenda was also approved and consisted of previous meeting minutes, Constable Precinct 2 Jack White’s monthly report and the authorization of the payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
Commissioners received the monthly sheriff’s report which indicated 156 offense cases were reported during July. The greatest number of incidents were categorized as CPS intake, 23; theft, 16; deceased persons, 10; and assault family violence, eight.
The report also showed a total of 3,620 calls were received, with 1,726 dispatched to deputies.
The average daily inmate population was 167.
Dickson stated the number of inmates with COVID-19 had been reduced from 40 to six, all of whom were reported as asymptomatic.
