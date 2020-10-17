Cherokee County commissioners approved all but one action item while in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Marilyn Bennett, Texas Extension Education Association Chair, addressed commissioners, providing information about the association’s mission, area clubs and programs. Bennett presented County Judge Chris Davis with a check equivalent to the dollar amount of volunteer hours provided by TEEA members, $19,077.19.
Commissioners received the monthly sheriff’s report. The total calls received during September numbered 3,040. The total number of offense cases was reported as 176, with Incident-intake (CPS) having the greatest number at 28, followed by 20 incidents of Terroristic Threat (F/V) and 14 cases of Assault (F/V).
Accepting a request for a public hearing to set the speed limit on CR 4905 in precinct 4 to 35 mph, commissioners set the date for such hearing for Tuesday, Oct. 27, meeting.
Commissioners authorized the laying of utility lines, including the relocation of an existing water valve from within the roadway to the side of CR 1406, road bores on CR 2117, CR 3811A and CR 3108, and a water line to be lain along a 0.4 mile stretch of CR 4106.
Other items approved were:
- acceptance of the 2020 Cares Act Coronavirus Relief Fund;
- 2021 Cherokee County holidays;
- use of the John Alexander Gym as an auxiliary courtroom;
- a 2021 Cherokee County Resolution Indigent Defense Grant Program;
- designation of an alternate foreclosure sale location, which allowed for the sale to be moved from the courthouse steps to inside the courthouse in cases of inclement weather;
- a tax refund of $1,589.70, due to the appraisal district reevaluating a property which was lowered in value;
- 2020 certified tax roll;
- a donation of gravel to Precinct 2;
- tax resale bid previously struck-off to Bullard ISD;
- assignment of leases for hangers 20, 27 and 28;
- the purchase of a day cab truck through buy board, source well or TIPS for one or more precincts;
- an equipment sale on Auctioneer Experess for one or more precincts; and
- the consent agenda.
The single item not considered for approval, a towing service policy with the sheriff’s office, was tabled at the request of Sheriff Brent Dickson so the department could make adjustments to policy.
