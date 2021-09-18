After conducting the second hearing on the proposed 2021-2022 tax rate of $0.58 per $100 property valuation, Cherokee County commissioners adopted the tax rate. The roll call vote, taken at the Sept. 14 meeting, was unanimous, with the exception of Precinct 2 Commissioner Steve Norton who was not present.
Commissioners received the sheriff’s monthly report, which indicated a total of 3,607 calls received for the month of August with 1,809 dispatched to deputies. A total of 164 offense cases were reported with CPS intakes (31) thefts, (18) and assaults (12) having the greatest number of incidents.
Commissioners voted in favor of abandonment of a portion of County Road 3155, also known as Hummingbird Lane. Two owners of property affected by a proposed road closure, Steve Presley and Michael Traylor, were present at the meeting and both spoke in favor of the closure.
Other action items authorized by commissioners were:
• The laying of utility lines in Precinct 3 and Precinct 4;
• Budget amendments for Precinct 1, Precinct 3 and the sheriff’s department; and
• The conveyance of two properties previously bid in trust at a tax sale to the city of Rusk.
The consent agenda, also approved, consisted of
• Previous meeting minutes;
• Jack White, Constable Precinct 2, monthly report;
• Final plat creating Lots 1-11 of One Tri Subdivision No. 1 in Block No. 8 of the Jose Pineda East Four League Grant, Abstract 41;
• Final plat re-platting Lot 1-B of Block No. 13, Section No. 1, and Lot 3A, Section No. 2A, Eagles Bluff subdivision;
• Final Plat re-platting Lots 5 and 6 of Block No .10 Section No. 1, Eagles Bluff Subdivision;
• Final Plat McKnight Subdivision No. 1 in the Elisha Price Survey, Abstract No. 685, Cherokee County and Abstract No. 504 Angelina County; and
• The authorization of payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 28.
