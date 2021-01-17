A single action item did not receive a unanimous vote by Cherokee County commissioners at their regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 12.
Following an agreement to combine the License and Weight officer with a Livestock Officer and appointing two representatives each from the commissioners court and sheriff’s office to interview and submit recommendations for hire, the council voted 4-1 to approve a dual supervision of the combined duty officer. Judge Chris Davis was the dissenting vote.
Numerous items on the agenda related to the sheriff’s department. Those approved included:
• Sheriff’s monthly report;
• A budget amendment to transfer insurance proceeds to the auto maintenance account;
• A budget amendment to record auction proceeds and offsetting expense accounts;
• Acceptance of the donation of a dog to serve as K9 officer; and
• The purchase of a Tahoe from Buy Board for use by the K9 unit.
Commissioners decided a request by Sheriff Brent Dickson to create a patrol position did not need to come before the court as it was within the departmental budget.
The request to purchase in-car computers was tabled until the next budget. Dickson had asked that CARES Act funds be spent for the computers, but commissioners did not want to deplete the funds not knowing what they may yet be needed for.
New census numbers, available later this year, will necessitate a redistricting project. Cherokee County commissioners, following discussion, chose to table a vote on hiring a firm to do the work until questions could be answered regarding travel time pay, the possibility of conducting some meetings via Zoom and whether certain fees were variable or set rates. Commissioners instructed the county clerk to place the item on the next meeting agenda.
Items approved by commissioners included:
• Acceptance of the oath and bond of elected officials;
• The appointment of Jay Ann Davis, Charlie Mae Esco and John Thomason along with the re-appointment of 12 current members to the Cherokee County Historical Commission;
• A budget amendment regarding incentive pay that allowed for the transfer of CARES Act money from the general fund to other specified funds;
• The extension of the Families First Coronavirus Act that grants, to be applied only for those employees who have not used the time provided by the Act.
• A resolution regarding the financing of election equipment, the purchase of which was approved Nov. 24, 2020;
• The laying of utility lines in Precinct 1 and Precinct 3; and
• Tax refunds over $500 for reasons of over-payment and over 65 homestead exemptions, and
• The consent agenda.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Cherokee County Commissioners Court is set for Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.