The Cherokee County Conservatives welcomes the public to meet our new Texas House Representative Cody Harris at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Jacksonville College Chapel, 105 BJ Albritton Drive.
Texas has been redistricted due to the 2020 population census. As a result, Cherokee County is no longer represented by Travis Clardy. The redistricting has Cherokee County now represented by Cody Harris.
"This is a great opportunity for citizens of our community to meet our new representative, we have very little knowledge about, we didn't even vote for him!" said Jefferson Jackson, President of Cherokee County Conservatives.
The event is open to the public. Cherokee County Conservatives welcomes questions, but insists that all guest be respectful to our representative. CCC also welcomes all conservative Republican candidates running for office to come and visit with members of our community.
Mark you calendars and meet your representative: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 2, Jacksonville College Chapel.
The Cherokee County Conservatives maintain a Facebook page and can be contacted through Facebook Messenger.
