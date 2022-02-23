Cherokee County could see a bit of frozen precipitation in next 24 hours

SHREVEPORT-The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. says there is a 60% chance of precipitation in Cherokee County on Wednesday evening.

A chance of freezing rain exists between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Thursday morning.

A low of 32 degrees is expected, so there should not be a build up of ice on roads and bridges.

Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 miles per hour, with gusts of around 20 m.p.h. likely.

On Thursday the chances of the wet stuff increases to 70%.

Freezing rain is likely between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., then turning to rain after 10 p.m.

The high on Thursday is expected to reach 41 degrees.

Cold wins out of the north at 5-10 m.p.h. will continue to stick around.

The low Thursday night is expected to dip down to about 29 degrees.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you