Cherokee County could see a bit of frozen precipitation in next 24 hours

SHREVEPORT-The National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. says there is a 60% chance of precipitation in Cherokee County on Wednesday evening.
A chance of freezing rain exists between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. early Thursday morning.
A low of 32 degrees is expected, so there should not be a build up of ice on roads and bridges.
Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 miles per hour, with gusts of around 20 m.p.h. likely.
On Thursday the chances of the wet stuff increases to 70%.
Freezing rain is likely between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., then turning to rain after 10 p.m.
The high on Thursday is expected to reach 41 degrees.
Cold wins out of the north at 5-10 m.p.h. will continue to stick around.
The low Thursday night is expected to dip down to about 29 degrees.
