RUSK – Following a public hearing Tuesday, the Cherokee County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to set a speed limit along a portion of County Road 4303 at 40 miles per hour.
No comments in favor of or against the proposed change were heard from those in attendance, said County Clerk Laverne Lusk.
In other action, the court adopted an order regarding a Republic Services Inc. project, authorizing County Judge Chris Davis to execute certificates approving the order and public hearing held on March 2, 2020, she said.
The court also:
• Approved of separate budget amendments for Precinct 1 and the County Airport;
• Approved a request from North Cherokee Water Supply to lay utility lines on CR 3906 in Precinct 1;
• Approved Sheriff James Campbell's monthly report;
• Approved the sale of a duty weapon to retired sheriff’s deputy Heather Jones;
• Granted a tax refund request of $703.83 to Oney and Louvinia Hellums;
• Approved separate, but related items pertaining to contracts with Rusk ISD and Jacksonville ISD for election services on May 2;
• Appointed Susie Blackmon-Caldwell to a three-year term on the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board. Delivery of the board’s 2019 annual report was passed on, Lusk said, as its chairman was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting;
• Adopted a resolution to re-sell property previously bid in trust to Cherokee County at tax sales;
• Approved the 2021 Cherokee County resolution Indigent Defense grant program;
• Approved a budget amendment for VINE/SAVNS grant; and
• Approved a consent agenda that includes meeting minutes, Pct. 2 Constable Jack White's monthly report, approval of creating Lots 1-5 of the Verdell Family subdivision No. 1 in the T. Walters survey, Abstract No 879, Cherokee County, Texas – no roads; and payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
The court passed on an agenda item concerning a proclamation from Precinct 4 Judge Rodney Wallace, who was not in attendance.
