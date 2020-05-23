RUSK – The county courthouse will have a “soft opening” Tuesday, the same day the Cherokee County Commissioners Court meets for a 9 a.m. regular session.
According to County Judge Chris Davis, personnel will be monitoring visitors, taking temperatures of those wishing to enter the building as part of the its protocol to ensure health precautions are upheld in response to a national COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would suggest that you wear your mask,” Davis said, adding that he didn't believe more than a dozen people would attend the meeting. Past meetings were broadcast on YouTube as part of the COVID-19 protocol.
He also noted that the various offices that fall under the county umbrella each “will set the rules,” regarding protocol for visitors. “But you can call ahead and ask,” Davis said.
Meanwhile, insurance-related items top the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.
According to a meeting agenda, county leaders will consider approval of renewal of renewal of health insurance and life insurance for Cherokee County employees for the 2020-21 fiscal year, then consider approval in clarification of policy, which was previously approved on July 23, 2018, for retiree health insurance.
Also during the meeting, the court will consider:
• Laying utility lines in each precinct;
• A resolution concerning unclaimed capital credits received from elective cooperatives;
• The continuation of county-specific incentive program for Cherokee County employees;
• Temporarily moving the Jacksonville early voting location to the Norman Activity Center; and
• A consent agenda that includes Commissioner's Court meeting minutes; monthly reports from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White, the county auditor and the county treasurer; along with authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds.
County leaders also will discuss the most recent information regarding the county's response to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agenda.
